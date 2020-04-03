Invitation to Autoliv’s Q1 2020 earnings call

Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2020 on Friday, April 24, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT) Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO Attend the webcast: Follow the link on our web Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone – United Kingdom: 08003767922

National free phone – United States of America: 18669661396

National free phone – Sweden: 0200125581

International Call: +44 (0) 2071 928000

Confirmation Code: 8792519

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until May 4th, 2020.

Transcript: Will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

SOURCE: Autoliv