Invitation to Autoliv’s Q1 2020 earnings call

   April 3, 2020

Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report  for the first quarter 2020 on Friday, April 24, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:    14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)
Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Attend the webcast: Follow the link on our web
Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone – United Kingdom:                       08003767922
National free phone – United States of America:         18669661396
National free phone – Sweden:                                    0200125581

International Call:                                                         +44 (0) 2071 928000
Confirmation Code:     8792519   

Audio replay:  An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until May 4th, 2020.
Transcript:      Will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

