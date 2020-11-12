INVERS: Meet our micromobility experts

Daniella: I live in New York, so when I think of an ideal multi-modal trip, I think of a young woman who lives up in the Bronx but works at a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. Her shift ends at 1 a.m. and she has to take the subway that’s running local and then hope that a bus is there on time so she’s not waiting alone at the stop. When the bus is late, she has another option, because luckily there’s a Revel right outside of the subway station. She can hop on the Revel and get home safely and at a reasonable time.

Sandra: The idea of a multi-modal trip is that you stitch different modes together in one trip. Data shows that very few people actually do that. However, they will use different shared modes throughout the day. So I’d like to dream of an ideal multi-modal city where I have the choice of choosing an e-cargo bike to bring my daughter to daycare, a zero emission car for our camping trip on the weekend, and a metro to get downtown for a business meeting.

Kerby: My ideal scenario: You take a bus or train that flies through heavy traffic in its own dedicated lane. You off-board and there is an e-bike or e-scooter waiting for you at the stop. You hop on and head home without even taking out your smart phone. Your ride is on a protected bike lane or urban off-street path. You park right in front of your home.

Tony: The most ideal trip is one that can be accomplished wherever and whenever you need. So making a mix of modalities most available and affordable will be the key.