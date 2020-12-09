Invers: Deconstructing the gender gap in shared micromobility usage

We collected what we found in the literature and asked several additional shared mobility operators for their gender registration ratios. We believe the below sample size is a good representation of the industry status.

Thanks to the provided operator insights, the table shows that 25-34% of the registered customers of moped and kick scooter sharing operators are women. The founder & CEO of the Canadian mobility consultancy movmi, Sandra Phillips, confirms that “part of that has to do with the fact that men tend to adopt new technologies faster than women.”

If we dig deeper into the general data, one could gain even more insights. The gap differs from city to city and between age cohorts. This also means that one operator is not per se more inclusive than the other, at least not simply based on the ratios (due to differing framework conditions such as city or local population).

Additionally, the gender gap seems to get narrower the longer an operator is established. Approx. three years ago, German moped sharing operator emmy listed 20% female customers, whereas today’s average lies already at 26%. If we just look at the newly registered users from 2020, the value lies already beyond 30%. A clear trend towards a more gender-equal service usage.