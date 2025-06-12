Introducing the V-JEPA 2 world model and new benchmarks for physical reasoning

We train V-JEPA 2 using self-supervised learning from video, which allows us to train on video without requiring additional human annotation. V-JEPA 2 training involves two stages: actionless pre-training, followed by additional action-conditioned training.

In the first stage—pre-training—we use more than 1 million hours of video and 1 million images from diverse sources. This rich visual data helps the model learn a lot about how the world works, including how people interact with objects, how objects move in the physical world, and how objects interact with other objects. We find that the model already demonstrates key capabilities related to understanding and prediction after the pre-training stage. For example, by training a lightweight attentive read-out on top of the frozen encoder features, V-JEPA 2 achieves exceptional performance on the Something-Something v2 action recognition task, which relies on motion understanding. Similarly, by training an attentive read-out on top of the frozen encoder and predictor features, V-JEPA 2 sets a new state-of-the-art on the Epic-Kitchens-100 action anticipation task of predicting what action (comprised of a noun and a verb) will be performed 1 second into the future from egocentric video. Finally, aligning V-JEPA 2 with a language model results in state-of-the-art performance on video question answering benchmarks such as Perception Test and TempCompass.

After the actionless pre-training stage, the model can make predictions about how the world might evolve—however, these predictions don’t directly take into account specific actions that an agent would take. In the second stage of training, we focus on making the model more useful for planning by using robot data, which includes visual observations (video) and the control actions that the robot was executing. We incorporate this data into the JEPA training procedure by providing the action information to the predictor. After training on this additional data, the predictor learns to account for specific actions when making predictions and can then be used for control. We don’t need a lot of robot data for this second phase—in our technical report, we show that training with only 62 hours of robot data already results in a model that can be used for planning and control.

We demonstrate how V-JEPA 2 can be used for zero-shot robot planning in new environments and involving objects not seen during training. Unlike other robot foundation models—which usually require that some training data come from the specific robot instance and environment where the model is deployed—we train the model on the open source DROID dataset and then deploy it directly on robots in our labs. We show that the V-JEPA 2 predictor can be used for foundational tasks like reaching, picking up an object, and placing it in a new location.

For short-horizon tasks, such as picking or placing an object, we specify a goal in the form of an image. We use the V-JEPA 2 encoder to get embeddings of the current and goal states. Starting from its observed current state, the robot then plans by using the predictor to imagine the consequences of taking a collection of candidate actions and rating the candidates based on how close they get to the desired goal. At each time step, the robot re-plans and executes the top-rated next action toward that goal via model-predictive control. For longer horizon tasks, such as picking up an object and placing it in the right spot, we specify a series of visual subgoals that the robot tries to achieve in sequence, similar to visual imitation learning observed in humans. With these visual subgoals, V-JEPA 2 achieves success rates of 65% – 80% for pick-and-placing new objects in new and unseen environments.