Introducing the RV-IN501 integrated infotainment system powered by Garmin Navigation and FUSION Entertainment

Garmin International today announced the new RV-IN501 touchscreen infotainment system for motorized recreational vehicles (RVs). The system packs an edge-to-edge 15-inch integrated touchscreen display that merges world-class RV specific Garmin navigation, and exceptional high-quality multi-zone audio entertainment powered by FUSION Entertainment, a Garmin brand. Additionally, the RV-IN501 functions as a personalized multi-functional infotainment media hub offering full screen or split screen options for RV specific navigation, audio entertainment, on-board system monitoring, and the power to view four on-vehicle cameras under one centralized easy-to-use display.

“The RV-IN501 provides the best of both worlds for RVers, topnotch navigation from Garmin and an adaptable crystal clear audio presentation from FUSION Entertainment,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “RV drivers will be able to push the boundaries of the infotainment platform with a multiple-input display that lets them keep an eye on RV-specific functions, while receiving full access to the audio entertainment system.”

The versatile FUSION PartyBusTM audio distribution network works holistically with the RV-IN501 to provide customers a perfectly synced audio source across the entire network. What’s more, customers can conveniently opt for the distribution of multiple audio sources in different areas of the RV at any given time. Thanks to Fusion Digital Signal Processing (DSP), audio can be tuned into any section of the RV with premium customization, and optimization capabilities to generate a superior audio reproduction experience for users.

Additionally, EmpirBusTM and its digital switching system1 will allow customers to activate the RV-IN501’s system automation to fully manage the recreational vehicle along with RV-specific monitoring solutions like battery levels, lighting, slide-outs, temperature, tank monitoring and more. The RV-IN501 comes equipped with a sizeable daylight-readable touchscreen display and a hands-free user interface that offers driver alerts, route warnings, camera networking to view four on-vehicle cameras, and voice call options. By downloading the free Fusion-Link app, customers can also gain control of on-board entertainment options directly from the app.

The RV-IN501 is expected to be available in Q4 2018. For more information, contact Mac Vanover, senior business development manager RV at (913) 397-8200.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation, advancements with camera solutions, wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1Sold separately.

