Introducing the quickest Cadillac ever: the 2026 LYRIQ-V

Cadillac is adding to its high-performance V-Series family with the 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V. The first-ever all-electric V-Series vehicle, the LYRIQ-V delivers signature performance blended with craftsmanship and technology.

“V-Series captures the spirit of Cadillac, embodying our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence through our racing and production vehicles,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “LYRIQ-V takes this commitment a step further in the EV era, pushing our performance pedigree of V-Series to new heights with a powerful, personalized and high-tech driving experience that fits perfectly into our customers’ lives.”

LYRIQ-V is not merely a sporty drive; it is a truly complete luxury vehicle with a multifaceted, iconic character and performance-driven features, including:

Cadillac-estimated 615 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque

Cadillac-estimated 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds with Velocity Max 1 , making it the quickest Cadillac ever

Competitive Mode, enabling a suite of traction management features specifically engineered to increase vehicle agility2

LYRIQ-V will be sold in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, as well as other global markets to be announced at a later date. Production starts early 2025 at General Motors’ Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee3.

PERFORMANCE:

Continuing the V-Series story, LYRIQ-V delivers a unique expression of Cadillac’s signature isolated precision, a quiet, smooth and effortless experience with a strong connection to the road. Standard Continuous Damping Control, specifically calibrated for LYRIQ-V, combined with a lowered multi-link suspension and a quicker steering ratio, provides comfortable yet spirited ride and handling.

“LYRIQ-V brings luxury, technology and performance together to push its capabilities to the limit,” said Dave Stutzman, LYRIQ-V chief engineer. “With the combination of its rigid body structure and lower center of gravity, our team was able to improve the suspension to achieve the right level of precision and isolation, adding to its outstanding canyon-carving abilities.”

LYRIQ-V features standard dual motor all-wheel drive and Cadillac-estimated 615 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque, for a thrilling surge of power and acceleration. This experience is enabled by Velocity Max, a driver-selectable feature that unleashes the vehicle’s full performance capability.

LYRIQ-V includes a 102 kilowatt-hour battery pack that will enable a Cadillac-estimated 285 miles of range.4

Additional performance-supporting and enhancing technologies include:

V-Mode takes performance customization further, allowing drivers to save performance-focused settings, including Competitive Mode and a unique sound experience. It’s intended to offer instant access to their preferred performance-driving settings via the V button, mounted on the steering wheel. V-Mode can also be accessed in the Drive Mode app within the 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display.

takes performance customization further, allowing drivers to save performance-focused settings, including Competitive Mode and a unique sound experience. It’s intended to offer instant access to their preferred performance-driving settings via the V button, mounted on the steering wheel. V-Mode can also be accessed in the Drive Mode app within the 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display. Unique, multi-layered sound experience . Interior and exterior signature sounds are synchronized for an orchestrated sonic experience.

. Interior and exterior signature sounds are synchronized for an orchestrated sonic experience. Launch Control, designed for consistently thrilling straight line acceleration. When engaged in V-Mode or Velocity Max, the vehicle will deliver an extremely rapid 3.3 second 0-60 acceleration 5 .

designed for consistently thrilling straight line acceleration. When engaged in V-Mode or Velocity Max, the vehicle will deliver an extremely rapid 3.3 second 0-60 acceleration . Competitive Mode enables a suite of traction management features specifically engineered to increase vehicle agility.

enables a suite of traction management features specifically engineered to increase vehicle agility. Brembo® performance front brake calipers are standard. In addition to providing excellent stopping capability, they’re designed to provide consistent, fade-resistant performance during spirited driving. Available red calipers are accented with the V-Series logo.

are standard. In addition to providing excellent stopping capability, they’re designed to provide consistent, fade-resistant performance during spirited driving. Available red calipers are accented with the V-Series logo. Standard Super Cruise 6, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver assistance technology (with three years of OnStar connected service)7.

EXTERIOR:

The LYRIQ-V’s unique exterior design elements create a distinctive persona, projecting power and refinement through a sporty aesthetic.

As with other V-Series models, the LYRIQ-V is identifiable by a unique lower front fascia and side rockers, body colored lower trim, and available carbon fiber accents, offering an unmistakably distinct persona. The Black Crystal Shield integrates Cadillac’s signature choreographed lighting.

The V-Series logo adorns the rear doors and the tailgate, while a unique chin spoiler and rockers and V-pattern mesh on the front lower grille further distinguish the LYRIQ-V from other models.

Unique to LYRIQ-V, 22-inch wheels with a dark sport finish and an etched V-Series logo come with a choice of standard summer or available all-season tires.

LYRIQ-V will come standard with a black painted roof. It offers an exciting exterior color palate, including an exclusive limited exterior color option, Magnus Metal Frost8, further reflecting its sporty persona.

INTERIOR:

LYRIQ-V’s cabin includes details that reinforce its performance persona and integrates them with cutting-edge technology. Key features shared with the LYRIQ include a panoramic fixed glass roof, a 23 speaker AKG9 Studio Audio System with Dolby Atmos® and a stunning 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display. LYRIQ-V will launch with a dual-plane Augmented Reality Head Up Display.

LYRIQ-V’s interior distinctions start with the steering wheel, which is uniquely styled with the V-Series logo, a standout V-Mode button, a sport rim with sculpted hand grips and an aluminum Regen On Demand paddle.

Additional unique and specific interior details include:

Power-adjustable seat bolsters for the seatbacks and seat cushions on the driver and front passenger seats

Infotainment experience updated with specific customization options reflecting the V-Series persona

A signature V-Series illuminated sill plate

Celebrating the iconography of the V-Series brand, LYRIQ-V exudes deliberate craftsmanship with standard paperwood décor, available Nappa leather seating and available embroidery and V-pattern detailing on the seatbacks.

MSRP10 starts at $79,990, including destination freight charge, and excluding tax, title and dealer fees. Dealer sets final price.

