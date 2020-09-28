Introducing the new Scania V8 range

Scania’s new V8 engines not only offer record level power but vastly improved fuel efficiency as well. The total savings can reach up to six percent – or even more – under the right conditions, when the new G33 gearbox is included in the powertrain. Fuel savings of that magnitude make a huge difference of course, both long term for the climate and here and now for the haulier.

“While shifting to fossil-free transports, we all must do everything to improve our current solutions,” says Alexander Vlaskamp, Executive Vice Presi¬dent, Head of Sales and Marketing. “You cannot let your house burn down simply be¬cause a new one is under construction. The transition must be seamless”.

The fuel savings are the result of extensive fine-tuning and development by Scania’s engineers, involving technologies in the fore-front of internal com¬bustion engine development. Among them, and provided by more than 70 new parts, are re¬duced internal friction, higher compression ratios, improved aftertreatment-systems and a new powerful engine management system (EMS).

While future, electrified transports are on top of the agenda, the world still depend on transports carried out with trucks powered by internal combustion engines – and that is why Scania’s new powerful V8 engines play such an important role.

“A typical long-distance truck in Europe covers around 150,000 kilometres per year,” says Vlaskamp. “A reasonable saving on markets where longer and heavier combi-nations are permitted can be up to 3,000–4,000 litres annually for a truck with our new V8 – a tremendous achievement in every respect”.

Most spectacular and of certain interest in the new V8 generation is the 770 hp, 3700 Nm top-of-the line version – probably the most powerful, factory-built truck engine in production today. Where and when is all this power asked for?

“This is, of course, not for everyone, but we see a growing demand for trucks capable of handling GTWs of 60 tonnes and above, especially for road-going combinations,” says Vlaskamp. “The fastest way to increase transport efficiency is with longer and heavier truck combinations. The added fuel for a heavier vehicle is compen¬sated by the greater payload capacity. The CO2-per-tonne calculation is favourable, and in addition there is the opportunity to run your Scania V8 truck on renewable biofuels”.

It is natural that trucks with Scania’s V8 engines are highly in demand in countries where greater GTWs are permitted – particularly in the Nordic countries. But also countries such as Italy and Spain (and certain markets outside Europe) are fond of V8s, due to hilly terrain with many steep and challenging roads.

“We have a clear picture of where the first 770 hp trucks will start making a differ-ence,” says Vlaskamp. “There is a strong rationale for ordering such a truck. These customers are looking for the best total operating economy, well aware of the fact that more payload means better efficiency, increased revenue and higher residual value. But I know that some of our customers also will become extra heartened by the sheer joy and emotion of operating such a magnificent working tool.”

Video: Click here to see the Scania 770 S in action

SOURCE: Scania