Introducing the Kia K4, where bold design meets smart innovation

The K4 comes with athletic proportions wrapped in an expressive design, all rooted in Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy

Kia blurs the line differentiating the C- and D-segment with the European reveal of the K4, a model boasting a dynamic look based on the company’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The hatchback is also designed to meet the demands of modern drivers, offering plenty of interior space, premium features, and advanced technologies.

Designed with an aggressive look

The model introduces an expressive new design and generous exterior dimensions: 4,440mm long and 1,850mm wide, while its spacious interior offers passengers in the rear class-leading legroom (964mm) and plenty of headroom (973mm). Behind the rear seats, customers can make use of 438 litres of cargo space, making the model ideal for either transporting moving boxes or weekend trips.

The design turns heads with a distinctive floating roofline which slips elegantly into the rear hatch. Key design cues include the Star Map Signature Lighting inspired by the EV9, rear hidden door handles integrated into the C-pillar, and an exclusive Sparkling Yellow exterior colour. On top of this, the K4´s GT-Line looks even sportier. The trim features a three-spoke steering wheel, paddle shifters, 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, side sills, and wheel arch mouldings.

“With the K4, we are demonstrating how our models can deliver dynamic design, innovation, and intelligent technology irrespectively from their powertrain,” said Sjoerd Knipping, Chief Operating Officer of Kia Europe. “The K4 reflects our mission to make exciting mobility accessible to all by supporting customers who are not yet ready for fully electric vehicles.”

A powertrain for every journey

The K4 carries forward Kia’s commitment to offering customers a diverse range of propulsion options. This includes electrified powertrains to ease the transition to electric mobility. Of the five available powertrains in Europe, two are electrified, aligning with Kia’s broader electrification strategy.

The powertrain offering starts with a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine (115PS) with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine is also available with mild-hybrid technology. Customers who opt for the mild-hybrid engine can pair it with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission instead. The 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol engine comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (150/180PS). Later in 2026, the powertrain line-up will be expanded to include a full hybrid option.

“With the K4, we are refreshing our lineup with a model that delivers in every dimension: design, space, technology, and electrified powertrains,” said Pablo Martínez Masip, Vice President of Product & Marketing. “We designed the K4 for customers who want to drive farther, do more, and express themselves along their journey.”

Technology that elevates the everyday

The K4 boasts one of the most advanced technological offerings in its class. A panoramic display integrates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 5.3-inch climate display, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system unites navigation, multimedia, and vehicle settings control into a single, intuitive interface. Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ are standard across all trims with a wireless phone charger available in higher trims.

A Harman Kardon® premium audio system transforms the cabin into a personal concert hall. Comfort is further enhanced with heated and ventilated front seats wrapped in stylish, black bio-based artificial leather upholstery.

The Digital Key 2.0 with ultra-wideband technology allows compatible smartphones to function as virtual keys. At the same time, Kia Connect services offer a range of digital tools, such as over-the-air (OTA) updates, music streaming, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. With its AI-powered voice assistant, drivers can simply say “Hey Kia” to control various features or get information, including help with the owner’s manual or local recommendations.

ADAS made standard

Offering a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Kia prioritises customer safety with the K4.

When the turn signal is activated, the Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) provides drivers with a real-time video feed of their blind spots on the instrument cluster. Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) uses radar sensors in the rear bumper to monitor blind spots and help prevent collisions during lane changes.

In addition to intelligently adapting the vehicle’s speed, Smart Cruise Control 2 (SCC2) can, in the event of an emergency, bring the car to a stop if the driver is unresponsive. Furthermore, Highway Driving Assist 2.0 (HDA 2.0) helps the driver maintain a safe distance from the car ahead, stay centred in the lane, change lanes, and adjust lateral positioning.

Moreover, when reversing, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) detects vehicles approaching from behind at the left and right sides. RCCA provides audible and visual warnings and is even able to automatically apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate a collision. Additionally, the Surround View Monitor (SVM) employs multiple cameras positioned around the car to create a composite, 360-degree view displayed on the infotainment screen.

Finally, using front-facing camera and radar sensors, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA2) helps prevent or mitigate collisions by detecting potential hazards like other cars, pedestrians, and cyclists.

A bold step in a new direction

With its bold aesthetics, spacious flexibility, high-tech features, and performance-focused variants, the K4 is an evolution of other hatchbacks. As customer needs shift toward personalisation and intelligent mobility, the K4 positions itself as a stylish, smart, and connected choice.

The K4 will be produced at the company’s new plant in Mexico, with models expected to arrive in UK showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2025. Full UK pricing and specifications will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

Technical specifications

The Kia K4

Exterior Overall length 4,440 Overall width* 1,850 Overall height 1,435 Wheelbase 2,720 Front overhang 905 Rear overhang 815 Ground clearance 140

* excluding door mirrors

Interior 1st row 2nd row Head room (w/o sunroof) 991 973 Leg room 1,074 964 Shoulder room 1,434 1,390 Hip room 1,355 1,317

Maximum cargo capacity (litres)

ICE MHEV Behind 2nd row (VDA) 438 328 With rear seats folded 1217 1107

Fuel capacity (litres)

ICE MHEV Fuel tank capacity 47 47

Powertrains

Petrol

1.0-litre T-GDi 1.6-litre T-GDi 6-speed manual transmission 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission FWD FWD 115 PS 150/180 PS

MHEV (Petrol)

1.0-litre T-GDi 1.0-litre T-GDi 6-speed manual transmission 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission FWD FWD 115 PS 115 PS

SOURCE: Kia