Introducing the HERE OLP Marketplace for simplified and secure data exchange and enrichment

HERE Technologies, a leader in mapping and location platform services, today introduced the HERE OLP Marketplace, a new hub for global location data exchange and enrichment across industries. It is a key element of the HERE Open Location Platform (OLP), the cloud-based big data platform from HERE to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative location-centric services and products across industries.

The rapid adoption and omnipresent deployment of sensors and connected devices across automotive, mobility, IoT and other industries are turbocharging a new, hyper-growth ecosystem of location-centric data. The HERE OLP Marketplace offers a neutral and scalable environment designed to facilitate interaction and data exchange within this ecosystem. Companies or organizations that have a large collection of sensor data can easily share it through the Marketplace with other companies or developers creating new location-based applications and solutions for people and enterprises. By simplifying the sourcing and licensing of data in a secure and controlled way compliant with privacy and security regulations, the HERE OLP Marketplace accelerates data-driven innovation and speeds up time to market.

The HERE OLP Marketplace gives data providers the ability to:

Share their data in a controlled, secured, privacy-compliant fashion. Data providers can actively engage with and approve every data sharing arrangement. The HERE Open Location Platform is also covered by the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management that HERE has obtained. It also adheres to applicable security and privacy regulations and is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union.

Enrich and pool their data with that from HERE or other third parties, making the enlarged data product more attractive to interested parties;

Use the OLP Workspace to access tools that can help them amplify their data’s value. The OLP Workspace offers standards-based normalization and enrichment tools to ensure their data can be easily consumed by others.

Meanwhile, data consumers on the HERE OLP Marketplace can build scalable applications and solutions for people and enterprises by:

Accessing standardized data from trusted providers at global scale;

Licensing data that HERE aggregated and harmonized from multiple sources;

Using the OLP Workspace, as an option, for faster proof-of-concept and product development.

The HERE OLP Marketplace will also be the place where HERE itself will offer its own data as well as source data from third parties.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: HERE Technologies