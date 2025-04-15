Introducing the 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring: A force of attraction like nothing else in nature

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today introduced the 2026 Lucid Gravity, the first and only SUV to deliver everything consumers want in a vehicle without compromise

The Lucid Gravity offers the versatility of a sophisticated full-size three-row SUV, with space for adults and families to ride in comfort with all their gear and the performance of a luxury sports car. With up to 450 miles of EPA-estimated driving range, blistering-fast charging that can add 200 miles of range in less than 11 minutes, and a built-in NACS charge port, the Lucid Gravity ensures the easiest and fastest possible charging experience possible at any public charger.

“Lucid Gravity is the first SUV that truly compromises nothing,” said Eric Bach, SVP Product at Lucid. “It reimagines what an SUV can be, offering an unprecedented combination of comfort and space, ride and handling, practicality and range, and with today’s announcements, exceptional charging performance and convenience. With seating for up to seven full-size adults and space for their luggage, the Lucid Gravity truly is the ultimate vehicle for the whole family.”

Versatility and comfort of a full-size three-row luxury SUV

The Lucid Gravity is designed around a spacious, flexible interior. The seating is spacious and accommodating, with the added convenience of second and available third-row seats that fold flat to reveal more than 111 cubic feet of total usable cargo space in the seven-passenger version for an effortless combination of comfort and cargo capacity. Five-passenger versions offer 120 cubic feet of cargo space. The sliding second row seats combine with available integrated convenience tables for an elevated back-seat experience. Remarkable legroom is carried through to the third row, enabling a comfortable seven-passenger configuration, making it the ideal vehicle for every adventure. Even with seven adults aboard, the Lucid Gravity offers more than 21 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row of seats – enough for all of your gear and luggage.

Standard adjustable air suspension delivers a smooth, comfortable ride for passengers on any road – and even when the pavement ends and the trail begins. An optional towing package equips Lucid Gravity with a generous towing capability of up to 6,000 lbs.3

The performance and handling of a luxury sports car

Lucid Gravity’s exceptional performance starts with a brand-new platform developed from the ground up as a sporty SUV. Featuring two motors, and all-wheel drive, the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is rated at 828 hp, and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Large new front and rear brake calipers co-developed with Brembo ensure confident stopping power.

Lucid’s brand-hallmark handling is now even better with a rear-axle steering system, using an evolution of the same system found in one of Europe’s best-known sports cars. It enhances both high-speed driving dynamics for exceptional handling on winding roads and makes day-to-day driving easier than ever by shortening the space needed for the vehicle to maneuver through tight city streets and crowded parking lots.

Universal charging: Next-level charging speed, easier than ever

“Lucid Gravity offers next-level fast charging speeds and seamless Plug & Charge access to the top charging networks including Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America,” said Emad Dlala, SVP of Powertrain at Lucid. “To enable this experience for our customers, we developed new, unique technology to allow the 926V Lucid Gravity to charge seamlessly at up to 400 kW on 1000V charging equipment and at sustained speeds of up to 225 kW on 500V architecture fast chargers, including Tesla V3 Superchargers.”

To enable superlative charging performance, Lucid developed and patented an innovative technology employing its proprietary rear motor drive unit to boost the charging voltage of 500V to match the 926V of the Lucid battery pack. Unlike the pack splitting solutions used by some competitors, this high-tech solution permits charging with the highest voltage that a charging station is capable of outputting and therefore enables the efficient utilization of electrical current and consequent reduction of cable heat. This novel technology allows full compatibility with 500V and 1000V charging networks, offering Lucid Gravity customers maximum charging speed on whatever charger is most accessible. At peak charging rates, the Lucid Gravity sustains a robust charging curve for longer, adding 200 miles in less than 11 minutes.

Effortless, human-centric user experience

The Lucid Gravity introduces the next evolution of Lucid’s user interface, the Clearview Cockpit. It features an intuitive 34-inch curved and uninterrupted 6K OLED display that floats above Lucid Gravity’s innovative new steering wheel, closely matched with the driver’s line of sight, and a newly designed horizontally oriented Full HD Pilot Panel with quick-access touch bar. The optional augmented reality head-up display puts important information directly in the driver’s line of sight to make it easier than ever to navigate and interact with the vehicle without the need to take one’s eyes off the road.

It’s all powered by Lucid UX 3.0, a new operating system that offers an intuitive, clear, and customizable interface for drivers and passengers alike. Combined with Lucid’s powerful in-house over-the-air software update framework, the Lucid Gravity is a true software defined vehicle, designed with hardware capable of offering new features via over the air software updates, providing new features throughout the vehicle’s lifetime.

