Introducing the 2026 Corvette ZR1X: A true American hypercar

Chevrolet is introducing an all-wheel drive Corvette worthy of the storied ZR1 designation: the 2026 Corvette ZR1X. With 1,250 horsepower1 and electrified all-wheel drive, ZR1X is a true American hypercar and the most advanced Corvette ever. With ZR1 and ZR1X, Chevrolet now has the most powerful American performance car duo of any auto manufacturer.

ZR1X features:

LT7 twin-turbo V8: 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm, 828 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm

Front-axle motor: 186 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque

GM-estimated 0-60: Under 2 seconds

GM-estimated ¼ mile: Under 9 seconds, with trap speed over 150 mph2

“From day one, we designed the mid-engine Corvette architecture with ZR1X in mind,” said General Motors senior VP Ken Morris. “This is the most revolutionary platform in Corvette history, supporting the widest range of American sports cars3 and delivering world-class performance at every level.”

Otherworldly power, impressive traction

America’s hypercar starts with the ZR1’s LT7 V8, generating more power than any other V8 produced by an American auto manufacturer — 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. With a forged flat-plane crankshaft, finger-follower valvetrain, and dry-sump lubrication, this hand-built 5.5-liter Gemini small-block V8 was developed alongside the naturally aspirated flat-plane crankshaft engines powering the Corvette Z06 and Z06 GT3.R race car. This mighty V8 includes:

Dual 76-mm turbochargers

A “maniturbo” exhaust design that combines the manifold and turbocharger housing to get the turbos as close to the exhaust valves as possible, improving throttle response by decreasing time needed to build boost

Dynamic anti-lag controls that maintain turbo speed when off-throttle in certain situations so boost is available rapidly when throttle is reapplied

Where ZR1 embodies the rear-wheel drive precedent set by prior generations, the Corvette team added all-wheel drive capability for a new take on performance. ZR1X benefits from the foundation set in 2024 by E-Ray, the first-ever AWD Corvette, combining a high-voltage battery pack and electric motor driving the front axle with V8 propulsion turning the rear axle. There is no physical connection between the two power sources on ZR1X, and the electrified propulsion system does not require a plug-in — charging takes place through regenerative efforts from the front drive unit.

ZR1X’s battery pack, located low and centralized within the rigid spine of the chassis, was designed specifically to rapidly cycle between applying bursts of power and charging. This robust pack has been tested at tracks around the world and conquered Corvette’s 24-hour track durability test. While the battery capacity is 1.9 kWh like E-Ray, the usable energy has grown to provide greater lapping capability. This improvement raises the peak operating voltage, which increases the power output from the front drive unit.

The compact electric motor on the front axle is capable of 186 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque on demand. While retaining the same shape and size of the E-Ray front drive unit, the ZR1X unit pairs strengthened internal components and improvements in energy deployment to generate an additional 26 hp and 20 lb-ft of torque. The front axle is engaged and can apply power through 160 mph before disconnecting, directly benefitting ZR1X’s quarter-mile acceleration stats and on-track balance.

Two propulsion systems, one mission

The eAWD chassis controls system designed for E-Ray has undergone a significant upgrade for ZR1X. With the benefit of experience on this electrified AWD architecture, the development team applied knowledge from E-Ray to solutions specifically for the LT7’s character and capability. The result is evident in on-road drivability and on-track performance. ZR1X is constantly monitoring driver inputs and vehicle conditions to blend power at both axles for responsiveness and traction management.

On track, ZR1X utilizes specialized energy strategies designed to maximize electrified output based on track session demands and driver preferences:

Endurance – Engaging the Charge+ button adjusts the battery’s energy storage strategy for extended lapping and consistent eAWD output for a full tank of fuel

Qualifying – Optimum power strategy for the ultimate lap time

Push-to-Pass – Max available power on-demand

PTM Pro, new for 2026 on all Corvettes, was designed with ZR1X in mind. PTM Pro delivers the purest driving experience. While this setting turns off traction and stability control, the following features remain active:

Regen Brake Torque Vectoring – engineered to recover peak energy without sacrificing agility

Front Axle Pre-Control – actively manages inside front brake pressure to enable maximum corner-exit traction

Launch Control – customizable settings enable rapid acceleration from a rest

Ultimate authority on-road and at the track

The ZR1X balances impressive power with robust brakes specifically developed with this car in mind. The J59 braking package, standard on ZR1X and an option on ZR1, is a clean-sheet design intended for superior heat resistance and ultra-responsive braking.

Alcon 10-piston front and 6-piston rear calipers are mated to 16.5-inch front and rear rotors — the largest diameter rotors ever offered on Corvette. The rotors are carbon ceramic, constructed with continuously woven carbon fiber threads.

This is the most resilient production car braking system we’ve tested within GM. And during testing, we saw J59-equipped Corvettes achieve 1.9G of deceleration from 180 to 120 mph.

ZR1X is offered in two chassis configurations that both feature magnetic ride control — adjusting to the vehicle’s mode, driver inputs and the road surface for optimal control. The standard chassis, accompanied by Michelin PS4S tires, makes for a comfortable touring car on-road and a highly capable Corvette at the track. The available ZTK Performance Package incorporates higher spring rates and is firmer. Paired with the grip of Michelin’s Pilot Cup 2R tires, this is the pinnacle of Corvette performance.

Customers can equip the high-downforce Carbon Aero package to a standard chassis ZR1X, adding dive planes, underbody strakes, a hood gurney lip over the front heat extractor and a highly effective rear wing. This package is capable of 1,200 lbs of downforce at top speed and comes standard on ZTK-equipped cars.

The pinnacle of Corvette performance

The 2026 Corvette ZR1X is the ultimate expression of the no-compromise eighth generation platform. It’s an all-day comfortable tourer, a straight-line rocket, and a racetrack weapon, all in one. Like every iconic sports car in the Corvette lineup, ZR1X will be available in coupe or hardtop convertible body style. ZR1X enters the market with Corvette’s fresh interior revealed last month. A new three-screen layout and reimagined console design, real-time vehicle data provided by the built-in Performance App, and new colors and high-quality materials all highlight the 2026 Corvette interior.

Every ZR1X will be proudly built in America at General Motors’ Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky from U.S. and globally sourced parts, with every LT7 engine hand-assembled by the master engine builders at the Bowling Green Performance Build Center. Further details on price and availability will be shared closer to production.

11,064 horsepower from the LT7 5.5L V8 engine plus 186 horsepower from the eAWD (electric drive unit).

2On a closed course only. Based on initial vehicle movement.

3Assembled in Bowling Green, Kentucky of U.S. and globally sourced parts.

