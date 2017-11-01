Introducing the all-new, next-generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler

The most capable SUV ever delivers even more legendary Jeep ® 4×4 capability, a modern design that stays true to the original, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, more open-air options, and is loaded with more safety features and advanced technology than ever before. The all-new Wrangler’s unique design includes an instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille, iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps, improved aerodynamics, a convenient fold-down windscreen for off-road purists, even more open-air freedom, and dozens of different door, top and windscreen combinations. Additional images and complete vehicle information will be available on 29 November at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle line-up consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.