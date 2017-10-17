Introducing Garmin® Speak with Amazon Alexa – it’s what you love about Amazon Alexa, now in the vehicle

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the innovative Garmin Speak™ with Amazon Alexa, the first in-vehicle1 device to have hands-free access to the Amazon Alexa voice service and industry-leading turn-by-turn GPS navigation from Garmin. Alexa responses, including things like music and audiobooks, stream right through a vehicle’s stereo. Customers that already know and love Alexa will now benefit from using Amazon’s cloud-based voice service in a device designed specifically for the car.

Want to stream the newest song from your favorite artist? Alexa can easily search music by artist, title, or genre. As you listen to your favorite tunes through the car’s speakers, your fuel light turns on. Not a problem, simply ask Garmin Speak for directions to the nearest gas station or any other destination using the simple phrase, “Alexa, ask Garmin…” At just an inch and a half in size, the compact device features an LED light ring and a bright OLED display showing lane guidance arrows with spoken turn-by-turn directions to guide drivers to their destination. Wondering what to pick up for dinner on your way home from work? Just say, “Alexa, ask Garmin to find some barbeque.” Garmin Speak unobtrusively secures to a vehicle’s windshield with a magnetic mount for easy stow and go.

“We are excited to be the first to offer Garmin GPS navigation and Amazon Alexa’s intuitive voice service in the new Garmin Speak,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The interaction between the two technologies offers drivers a truly unique opportunity to turn their words into actions while keeping both hands on the wheel.”

“Our vision is that the Alexa service will be everywhere our customers want it, including inside the car,” said Ned Curic, vice president of automotive at Amazon Alexa. “Alexa on the Garmin Speak can help customers with many things, like controlling their smart home from the road, getting news or traffic, listening to Audiobooks, adding items to a shopping list, and ordering dinner with just their voice.”

Garmin Speak users can ask the always-ready device a multitude of requests that include news briefings, weather forecasts, sports stats, and traffic. Customers can also enable interactive games to entertain passengers on longer trips. Drivers can enjoy the convenience of asking Alexa to remotely access smart home automation devices such as lights, locks, and thermostats. Need to add milk to your shopping list on the way to the grocery store? Simply ask Alexa or choose from thousands of other skills in the Alexa Skills Store.

To begin using Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa, start by downloading the free Garmin Speak app. Once Garmin Speak is synched with the app, it will use the driver’s phone data connection to stream Alexa responses, music and navigation through the vehicle’s audio system via Bluetooth® or AUX connectivity (AUX cable sold separately). Thanks to Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree™ Alexa trigger, Garmin Speak offers hands-free phone support, including the ability to ignore or accept incoming calls, so users can stash away their smartphones and keep their hands on the steering wheel.

With a suggested retail price of $149.99, Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa can now be ordered through Amazon or Best Buy. For more information, visit garmin.com/speak.

Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa is the latest from the consumer automotive segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation, advancements with camera solutions, wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1Drivers should focus on driving and only use the device when safe to do so.

