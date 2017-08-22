Introducing the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition

Cadillac today announced the exclusive 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition, painted a smoky light gray that celebrates Cadillac’s 115-year history. The Edition will be limited to 115 CTS-V super sedans produced in 2017 for model year 2018.
Accenting the anniversary color are standard illuminated door handles, dark red Brembo® brake calipers and 19-inch forged polish-finished alloy wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets, creating a unique look for Cadillac’s ultimate driver’s car.
The interior features Jet Black RECARO® race-inspired sport seats, the Performance Data Recorder system featuring COSWORTH Toolbox analysis software, UltraView sunroof, the industry–first Rear Camera Mirror and the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system.
The Cadillac CTS-V super sedan is powered by a supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine SAE certified at 640 horsepower (477 kW) and 630 lb-ft of torque (855 Nm). It employs an efficient, compact supercharger matched with direct injection and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation). Power is transferred exclusively to the rear wheels through an 8-speed sport automatic transmission with Performance Algorithm Shifting. The highly advanced Performance Traction Management system, developed through a two-year engineering embed with Cadillac Racing in Pirelli World Challenge, adds five track-oriented modes (from Wet to Race) plus Launch Control to ensure the most powerful Cadillac ever sold can adapt perfectly to track conditions and driver comfort level.
All new Cadillac V-Series models include tuition and accommodation at the 2-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain (offer valid for 1 year, reserved for the original owner of each new, unused model year 2017 and newer Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V models).
The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition is available for $103,885 including destination freight charges but excluding tax, title, license and dealer fees. The U.S. production run for the CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition begins this month, and 105 of the 115 vehicles produced will be immediately available through U.S. Cadillac dealers. A list of available inventory will be updated at www.Cadillac.com.
All 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition super sedans include the following equipment, in addition to standard CTS-V features:
- Cadillac Glacier Metallic exterior paint
- 19-inch V-Series forged polished finish alloy wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets
- Carbon Fiber Package:
- Carbon fiber front splitter
- Carbon fiber hood vent
- Carbon fiber rear spoiler
- Carbon fiber rear diffuser
- Luxury Package:
- Tri-zone climate control
- Split-folding rear seat with armrest
- Heated rear outboard seating positions
- Power rear-window sunshade
- Manual rear side-window sunshades
- 110-volt power outlet
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Next-Generation Cadillac user experience
- Cloud-based driver preferences
- Predictive navigation with available real-time traffic
- Collections application suite
The CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition also includes:
- RECARO® performance seats
- Performance Data and Video Recorder system
- UltraView sunroof
- Red Brembo® brake calipers
The limited run Glacier Metallic CTS-V will begin arriving at select Cadillac dealers in September. To find the closest participating dealer, call Cadillac Customer Support at 1-800-333-4223 or visit www.Cadillac.com.