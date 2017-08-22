Introducing the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition

Cadillac today announced the exclusive 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition, painted a smoky light gray that celebrates Cadillac’s 115-year history. The Edition will be limited to 115 CTS-V super sedans produced in 2017 for model year 2018.

Accenting the anniversary color are standard illuminated door handles, dark red Brembo® brake calipers and 19-inch forged polish-finished alloy wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets, creating a unique look for Cadillac’s ultimate driver’s car.

The interior features Jet Black RECARO® race-inspired sport seats, the Performance Data Recorder system featuring COSWORTH Toolbox analysis software, UltraView sunroof, the industry–first Rear Camera Mirror and the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system.

The Cadillac CTS-V super sedan is powered by a supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine SAE certified at 640 horsepower (477 kW) and 630 lb-ft of torque (855 Nm). It employs an efficient, compact supercharger matched with direct injection and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation). Power is transferred exclusively to the rear wheels through an 8-speed sport automatic transmission with Performance Algorithm Shifting. The highly advanced Performance Traction Management system, developed through a two-year engineering embed with Cadillac Racing in Pirelli World Challenge, adds five track-oriented modes (from Wet to Race) plus Launch Control to ensure the most powerful Cadillac ever sold can adapt perfectly to track conditions and driver comfort level.

All new Cadillac V-Series models include tuition and accommodation at the 2-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain (offer valid for 1 year, reserved for the original owner of each new, unused model year 2017 and newer Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V models).

The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition is available for $103,885 including destination freight charges but excluding tax, title, license and dealer fees. The U.S. production run for the CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition begins this month, and 105 of the 115 vehicles produced will be immediately available through U.S. Cadillac dealers. A list of available inventory will be updated at www.Cadillac.com.

2018 CADIILLAC CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition

All 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition super sedans include the following equipment, in addition to standard CTS-V features:

Cadillac Glacier Metallic exterior paint

19-inch V-Series forged polished finish alloy wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets

Carbon Fiber Package: Carbon fiber front splitter Carbon fiber hood vent Carbon fiber rear spoiler Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Luxury Package: Tri-zone climate control Split-folding rear seat with armrest Heated rear outboard seating positions Power rear-window sunshade Manual rear side-window sunshades 110-volt power outlet Rear Camera Mirror

Next-Generation Cadillac user experience Cloud-based driver preferences Predictive navigation with available real-time traffic Collections application suite



The CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition also includes:

RECARO® performance seats

Performance Data and Video Recorder system

UltraView sunroof

Red Brembo® brake calipers

The limited run Glacier Metallic CTS-V will begin arriving at select Cadillac dealers in September. To find the closest participating dealer, call Cadillac Customer Support at 1-800-333-4223 or visit www.Cadillac.com.

