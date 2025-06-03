IntoPIX showcases smart image sensor compression at AutoSens US 2025

TicoRAW and JPEG XS technologies boost perception, reduce power, and accelerate data workflows

At AutoSens US 2025 in Detroit, intoPIX will unveil its latest advancements in intelligent image compression for ADAS and autonomous vehicles. These technologies empower automotive engineers to meet the increasing data demands of next-generation perception systems while ensuring safety, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.

High-performance compression, seamless integration

intoPIX’s JPEG XS and TicoRAW technologies offer ultra-low latency (<1ms), low-power, and mathematically lossless and near-lossless compression in compliance with ISO standards. Designed for use across the full pipeline—from image capture to ECU to cloud—they support RAW Bayer and high dynamic range formats without compromising quality. This consistent image path enables faster development, better perception accuracy, and easier system validation.

“Perception systems are evolving fast, and so must the data infrastructure behind them,” says Justine Hecq, Automotive Market Lead at intoPIX. “With TicoRAW and JPEG XS, we enable our partners to handle more image data with less complexity—improving efficiency from sensor to cloud, without compromising safety or quality.”

Three core applications empowering ADAS

Cloud Training: AI models for perception rely on massive datasets. intoPIX software solutions compress image data by 5 to 10 times, reducing cloud storage costs and upload times. OEMs and Tier 1s can iterate more rapidly, improving model performance and shortening development cycles.

Data Logger: In-vehicle data recorders capture critical driving scenes. With intoPIX’s IP cores and software libraries, data is compressed in real time, enabling more efficient use of data logger storage and reducing transfer times to the cloud — all while preserving image fidelity for training and validation.

Camera Integration: TicoRAW compression can be integrated directly into image sensors via low-power chipsets, reducing the bandwidth required to transfer RAW data to central ECUs, eliminating overheating risks, reduces power consumption, and enables higher resolutions and frame rates, improving the quality of perception in ADAS and autonomous platforms.

Driving automotive innovation with confidence

intoPIX solutions ensure deterministic latency and data integrity—key requirements in safety-critical systems. Their modular software and hardware IPs scale easily across vehicle platforms and support real-time AI processing. The company collaborates closely with industry leaders to ensure optimal integration and field-proven performance.

SOURCE: intoPIX