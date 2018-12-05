Inteva products wins Best of MichBusiness award

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, announced that it was selected as a 2018 Best of MichBusiness winner.

This annual award commemorates the most unique, innovative and successful companies in the State of Michigan and is testament to Inteva’s efforts to invest in the future while simultaneously promoting an innovative culture for its employees. The Best of MichBusiness Awards honor and celebrate heroes throughout the statewide business community that are blazing trails of their own on their journey through business.

Inteva was one of 10 companies honored in the “Manufacturing Marvels” category during the annual Best of MichBusiness Awards and Gala at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit on November 29, 2018. This category recognizes companies that have filled a niche and created the products that we love and use every day. For more information on the event, visit https://michbusiness.com/event/2018-best-michbusiness-awards-gala.

SOURCE: Inteva Products