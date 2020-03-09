International Used Truck Organization announces 2020 Certified Pre-Owned Program, first original equipment manufacturer to include medium-duty

International Used Truck Organization announces its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program for 2020, which has been expanded to include medium-duty vehicles. International Truck is the first original equipment manufacturer in the industry to cover medium-duty vehicles in its CPO program.

“International’s Certified Pre-Owned Program is designed to deliver confidence and peace of mind to drivers with their purchase of an International vehicle,” said Jeff Heichel, vice president, Used Truck Operations, International Truck. “This program is one of the best in the industry, aiming to deliver exceptional value in highly reconditioned, late-model, low mileage used trucks.”

Qualifying heavy-duty units include 2016 and newer International® LT® and ProStar® models with mileage up to 600,000 miles. Qualifying medium-duty units include 2015 and newer Cummins-powered International® DuraStar® models up to 300,000 miles. The CPO program is designed to put the driver first and begins with a rigorous OEM-designed checklist that ensures key truck components and attributes meet the program’s high standards. Each unit comes with a comprehensive 90-day Certified Drivers Assurance plan. For 2020, standard coverage goes even further with the heavy-duty units to include a factory backed System1 Confidence one-year engine and aftertreatment warranty through the first year of ownership. The CPO program provides other driver-centric features including roadside assistance, OnCommand® Connection, My Love’s Rewards Diamond Status and a CARFAX or RigDig report.

A summary of the inclusive suite of benefits for the International Used Truck CPO program includes:

90-day Driver’s Assurance Warranty, and for heavy-duty vehicles, a one-year System1™ Confidence and Aftertreatment Warranty

A rigorous certified checklist – 175-point for heavy-duty vehicles and 150-point for medium-duty

One-year roadside assistance

Two-years OnCommand ® Connection and one-year Repair Advocate

CARFAX or RigDig vehicle history report

The 2020 International Used Truck Certified Pre-Owned Program is offered through ® International Used Truck inventory is available at internationalusedtrucks.com/certified.

Source: NAVISTAR