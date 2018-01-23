International Truck unveils mid-range diesel versions of International HV Series Trucks

International Truck today unveiled the International® HV™ Series Mid-Range Diesel (MRD) at the World of Concrete 2018 North American Commercial Vehicle Show—that includes a bridge formula truck for the concrete industry. The first models of the International® HV™ Series, a new line of vocational trucks designed for serious work, pack brawn and brains into a severe service vehicle, were the HV513 and HV613 trucks launched at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in September 2017.

“The HV Series raises the bar for vocational trucks and it is designed to meet the grueling demands of vocational applications,” said Mark Stasell, vice president, Vocational Truck Business. “The HV Series is a smart solution for our customers in the business of doing serious work, and the new HV507 and HV607 models demonstrate our continued commitment to the vocational segment and broaden our products specific to the concrete industry.”

Redesigned from the inside out, the HV Series interior was crafted with driver and body company feedback to ensure the most comfortable and productive environment possible, while the exterior continues with powerful styling. The HV Series also features the intelligence of the industry-leading Diamond Logic® electrical system for the automation of tasks and interlocks to help protect both equipment and crew. The truck offers customers an incredibly versatile foundation for any configuration necessary to be productive at any job and includes power options like the International® A26, an engine designed with uptime in its DNA.

The HV507 and HV607 models are powered by a choice of the Cummins® B6.7 or L9 engines and have a 107″ BBC dimension, which makes them shorter than the HV513 and HV613 models they complement. The new HV507 and HV607 models are available to order from your local International dealer today, and complete the transition from our previous International WorkStar® models to the new HV Series.

New International chassis: HV507 bridge formula model

A new combination of features come together in the new International HV507 bridge formula model. This chassis includes an aggressive set forward front axle, the Cummins L9 engine, and a rear-engine power take-off (REPTO) to deliver a powerful yet lightweight chassis for key vocational applications, especially concrete placement.

HV Series: Brawn and Brains that Never Quit, Taking Uptime to a Whole New Level

The entire HV Series model family was designed with intelligent features and the goal of best-in-class uptime all packaged into a truck that offers brute strength. The HV Series was engineered to make it easier to get maintenance and get back on the road fast. And when service is needed, count on an International dealer with expert technicians and an extensive parts inventory wherever a driver may be throughout North America.

Every HV Series can be equipped as an option with OnCommand® Connection, the company’s leading-edge remote diagnostics system and Over-the-air (OTA) programming. OTA, available through the nine-pin International® LINK device, enables drivers or fleet managers to utilize a mobile interface to initiate authorized engine programming at the customer’s facility over a safe, secure Wi-Fi Connection. The service offers drivers and fleets an easy, secure means of updating engine control modules to reflect the latest manufacturer-approved calibrations, without the necessity of visiting a dealer or other service facility.

HV Series: Diamond Logic® Provides Seamless Integration for Truck Equipment Manufacturers

The International HV Series provides the ideal foundation for an almost unlimited number of applications. Customers can order the specific chassis configuration needed for any application upfront which substantially reduces the time and expense involved to up fit the vehicle in post-production.

To further improve driver productivity and safety, the HV Series features the best-in-class Diamond Logic, an advanced electrical system that streamlines chassis and body equipment integration and allows customers to program automated tasks.

“Our Diamond Logic electrical system is best known for its ability to provide control and communication between work trucks and body equipment,” added Stasell. “We are a pioneer in custom programmable chassis electronics and multiplexing and we continue to partner with end users and body builders to further increase productivity and make it easy to integrate with our system.”

Equipped with the Diamond Logic electrical system, the HV Series will get the job done with both safety and precision by offering vocational customers nearly 200 factory available body integration and driver efficiency features, plus the ability to customize infinitely more vehicle functions.

HV Series: Best-in-Class Driver Features

“In many ways we’ve designed the new HV Series from the inside out based on our DriverFirst™ philosophy,” said Stasell. “Based on customer feedback during the planning and design process, our engineers succeeded in making the HV Series one of the most comfortable, reliable and safe vehicles to operate in any work environment and in any climate.”

DriverFirst enhancements that contribute to productivity, include:

Redesigned cab doors with a lower bottom glass edge and removed the vent window giving the driver a single large piece of glass to look through, greatly improving side visibility and reducing blind spots.

By reshaping the doors and side glass, the position of the optional pedestal mirrors was optimized so drivers turn their heads 15% less on the left side and 5% less on the passenger side, making it easier to keep their eyes on the road while reducing neck strain over the long haul.

An all-new dash designed for the driver with more space for additional rocker switches.

An available premium gauge cluster designed with driver input that is customizable with virtual gauges.

An easy-access column-mounted stalk shifter integrated with engine braking to help keep hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Introduced the ‘wing panel’ dash’ tailored for the vocational truck and driver. The new stalk shifter placement and the lower instrument panel design greatly improve leg room for the driver, especially at the knee. An additional vent has been added to help keep the middle front passenger comfortable.

The dash contains space for up to 30 customizable switches ensuring functionality of any type of body that is mounted on the back. Switches offer large easy to read text and recognizable ISO symbols and are back lit for easy viewing at night and offer seven unique color options for the indicator lights. For complex body applications like ambulance, fire or high-railers, the multi-color lights allow for a higher level of customization and functionality.

A new fuse panel is much easier to service with no exposed wires. The panel has a new spill proof design allowing liquids to flow into a gutter around the panel and drain to the outside of the vehicle without damaging any electronics.

With an inside wheel cut of up to 50 degrees, the HV Series can easily navigate tight city streets or construction sites, saving driver time, reducing work-site collisions and boosting productivity.

The HV Series is available in a variety of specifications: Regular Cab, Extended Cab, and Crew Cab. The company is taking orders today and market availability is March 2018. For more information visit https://www.internationaltrucks.com.

