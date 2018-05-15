International Truck offers Eaton Cummins Endurant Transmission for International LT series and Lonestar with Cummins x15 engine

International Truck announced that the new Eaton Cummins Endurant™ 12-speed automated transmission, a light and efficient 1,850 lb.-ft. capable heavy-duty transmission, is now available on International® LT® Series and LoneStar® trucks.

“Offering the Endurant transmission with the Cummins X15™ engine on our LT Series and LoneStar trucks reflects our DriverFirst™ philosophy, which is at the core of our product design process,” said Jeff Sass, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing. “Integrated advanced transmission solutions benefit our long haul and regional haul customers through reliable vehicle performance, greater fuel efficiency and improved driver comfort.”

Endurant enhances the driving experience with smooth and intuitive shift strategies and predictive shifting that uses look-ahead technology to execute shift decisions that improve fuel efficiency and provide additional driver comfort. Along with 750,000-mile lube change intervals for linehaul applications, Endurant also features new smart prognostics that provide clutch replacement notification to better plan maintenance scheduling.

Endurant’s maximum operating weight (GCVW) is 110,000 lbs. (49,895 kg); maximum horsepower is 510 HP (375 KW), and oil capacity is 16 pints (7.5L). The standard Endurant transmission warranty is 5-year/750,000 miles for linehaul commercial vehicles, and 3-year/350,000 miles for the clutch. One-year and two-year extended protection plans also are available.

In developing the LT Series and LoneStar, International Truck worked hard to assure that drivers will find each vehicle more comfortable, appealing and user-friendly in every detail. Driver input also led to a smart, well-designed mix of high-tech and traditional features that emphasize driver ease of use.

International is already building production X15 Endurant vehicles. To order LT Series or LoneStar trucks with the Endurant transmission or for more information, visit an International Truck dealer or go to: www.InternationalTrucks.com.

