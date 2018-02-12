International Truck names terry minor the 2017 North American Dealer of the year

International Truck recently honored Nashville, Tennessee based Terry Minor, chief executive officer of Cumberland International Trucks as its 2017 North American Dealer of the Year. The award recognizes top International dealers for both their commitment to provide industry-leading uptime and superlative performance in annual sales, service, and customer satisfaction.

“The North American Dealer of the Year award pays tribute to the very best of an elite group of International dealers,” said Michael Cancelliere, president, Truck and Parts. “Whether it is his focus on generating sales or his dedication to provide superior customer service and support, Terry has earned the prestigious distinction as truck dealer of the year for his innovative leadership. From encouraging his team to find ways to enable fuel economy of 10 miles per gallon or more on International® trucks to consistently delivering best-in-class Uptime that exceeds customer expectations, Terry has built a winning culture at Cumberland that is admired both in his local marketplace and throughout the International dealer network.”

Terry Minor and the more than 180 employees of Cumberland International Trucks earned the top honor by growing both their truck and parts sales, investing in their facilities and reducing dwell time for their customers. Cumberland International was selected the 2017 Dealer of the Year among a class of 14 President’s Club winners. International Truck recognized the President’s Club dealers for achieving the highest level of performance in terms of operating standards, market representation, and most importantly, customer satisfaction.

“Everyone at Cumberland International Trucks is honored to receive this award because it validates our value driven culture that drives our team to surpass our customer’s needs,” said Terry Minor, CEO of Cumberland International Trucks. “I accept the North American Truck Dealer of the Year award on behalf of our incredibly talented team of professionals—and our loyal customers.”

