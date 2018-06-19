International Truck makes Bendix air disc brakes standard on severe service trucks

International Truck announced the standard availability of air disc brakes for the International® HV™ Series and HX® Series models. The HV507, HV607, HV513 and HV613 models and the HX515, HX520, HX615 and HX620 models now feature Bendix® ADB22X™ air disc brakes as a standard offering and are available for order today.

“Through the DriverFirst™ design philosophy, our product development team constantly evaluates how we can improve the driver experience,” said Mark Stasell, vice president, Vocational Truck, International Truck. “Offering standard air disc brakes on the HV Series and HX Series is part of our uptime promise to build trucks with the latest safety technologies, that stay on the road and that drivers want to drive.”

As part of International Truck’s commitment to providing safe and reliable trucks, the Bendix ADB22X disc brake from Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC features a lightweight air disc brake design that allows for increased payload, helps reduce stopping distance considerably and extends brake system life. Rated for severe service, the ADB22X also offers the advantages of quicker pad replacement and longer pad life, leading to greater uptime and lower maintenance costs.

Both the HV Series and HX Series are purpose-built to deliver uptime for a full range of severe service applications. Redesigned from the inside out, the HV Series interior was crafted with driver and body company feedback to ensure the most comfortable and productive environment possible, while the exterior continues with powerful styling. The HV Series features the intelligence of the industry-leading Diamond Logic® electrical system for the automation of tasks and interlocks to help protect both equipment and crew. Furthermore, both HV Series and HX Series trucks offer customers an incredibly versatile foundation for any configuration necessary to be productive at any job and include power options like the International® A26, an engine designed with uptime in its DNA.

To place an order and for more information, visit an International Truck dealer or go to: www.InternationalTrucks.com.

