International Truck crowns 2019 International MV Series Walk-Around Champion at Navistar world headquarters

International Truck today announced Patrick Mendenhall of Cumberland International Trucks in Nashville, Tennessee as the grand champion of the 2019 International® MV™ Series Walk-Around Competition. Mendenhall was one of six regional winners that competed on Wednesday, July 24 in Lisle, Illinois in front of a panel of Navistar executives.

“This competition allows dealer sales professionals to demonstrate in their own unique way how the International MV Series provides an advantage, both in uptime and total cost of ownership, over competitive medium-duty trucks.” said Mark Johnson, vice president, Marketing and expert panelist for the competition.

To participate in the live competition, each sales professional was required to submit a personal video conducting a 10-minute walk-around of the International MV Series, focusing on the truck’s key productivity and safety features while explaining its benefits and making comparisons to competing trucks. Some standout features include: an advanced HVAC System, column-mounted shifter, and a redesigned cab – which is the largest in its class – that enhances views, reduces blinds spots and improves visibility.

“As a sales professional, it’s always a top priority to showcase the most appropriate vehicle and options to best suit the customer and their application,” said Mendenhall. “It’s an honor to take home this award, as it reflects the knowledge base of the entire sales team at Cumberland International Trucks and our focus on customer satisfaction.”

While only one grand champion was crowned, International Truck would like to congratulate all the regional winners and their respective dealerships:

Runner up: Justin Hamilton – Diamond International Trucks (Canada)

Andy Arends – Packer City International Truck-GB (North)

Andrew Hirsch – Rush Truck Center Charlotte (Central)

Carlos S. Weeber – Kyrish Truck Centers Houston (Southwest)

Phil Young – RWC International Phoenix (West)

SOURCE: Navistar