International Truck announces industry leading uptime warranty packages for vocational trucks

International Truck today announced three compelling plans to deliver on its Uptime pledge to vocational truck customers. These include the extension of the International® A26 Customer Uptime Assurance Program for vocational models, a new, best-in-class Vocational Confidence Warranty Package and the International® A26 Barrel Protection Plan for the International® HX® Series and International® HV™ Series trucks powered by the International® A26 12.4L big bore engine. Today’s announcement at the World of Concrete 2018 demonstrates International’s commitment to provide the vocational market with reliable and durable products powered by the all new International A26 engine.

“The International A26 engine, developed from a new way of thinking and with ‘uptime’ in its DNA, is at the core of our vocational truck strategy,” said Mark Stasell, vice president, Vocational Truck Business. “We are so confident in the International A26 engine that we are offering customers additional peace of mind through the A26 Customer Uptime Assurance Program, the Vocational Confidence Warranty Package and the International A26 Barrel Protection Plan. These three offerings are designed to protect our customer’s investment and bottom line when they buy a vocational truck from International.”

International® A26 Customer Uptime Assurance Program for Vocational Models

The International® A26 Customer Uptime Assurance Program for Vocational Models is straightforward. If a customer experiences a warrantable failure on an International A26 engine within its two-year standard warranty period, and experiences downtime greater than 48 hours from the time of diagnosis, International Truck will provide the customer with a $250 International Advantage® Card, good for future parts and service purchases at an International dealership, subject to standard conditions. Customers may be eligible for a maximum of 8 cards per vehicle over the two-year period, a value of as much as $2,000 per vehicle.

The program was introduced last year on the International® LT® Series and the International® RH™ Series and is now extended to include International® HX® Series and International® HV™ Series units that are powered by an International A26 engine and enrolled in the company’s OnCommand® Link program. Customers should contact their local International Truck dealer for program details.

Vocational Confidence Warranty Package

The Vocational Confidence Warranty Package offers comprehensive powertrain coverage for HX® Series and International® HV™ Series trucks with an International A26 engine. The four-year, 100,000 miles warranty offers complete powertrain and drivetrain coverage, including engine, transmission and axle coverage for vocational applications. Coverage includes select components from suppliers like Dana, Eaton, and Meritor to provide customers with even more peace of mind. The program is available now and applies to new customer orders for International HX Series and HV Series trucks equipped with the International A26 engine placed before June 30, 2018.

“We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our vocational truck and engine products than we are today,” added Stasell. “We’re building one of the most reliable and durable trucks for any vocational application. And, we’re standing by our products by not only offering a best-in-class warranty package, we’re stepping up our commitment to the A26 big bore engine for our vocational customers by introducing the International A26 Barrel Protection Plan.”

International A26 Barrel Protection Plan

The International 4-year Barrel Protection Plan is simple—if a customer experiences an International A26 warrantable failure resulting in barrel damage, International will cover the barrel damage for the truck’s first four years in service. This coverage is provided at no additional cost to provide customer assurance for concrete mixer trucks powered by the International A26 engine and includes:

Access to the International dealer network, which is the largest in North America for any truck make. With more than 700 International Dealer locations throughout North America , customers can quickly and efficiently service and repair their vehicles.

for any truck make. With more than 700 International Dealer locations throughout , customers can quickly and efficiently service and repair their vehicles. The International HX Series and HV Series concrete mixer trucks powered by International A26 engine will have the International 4-year Barrel Protection Plan included at no cost.

This coverage will cover the expense of removing hardened concrete or replacing the concrete barrel if an engine related warrantable failure disables the truck so the barrel cannot turn with wet concrete in the drum.

The chassis must be equipped with OnCommand® Link which provides fundamental remote diagnostics to ensure product uptime.

“The International A26 big bore engine is designed to deliver industry-leading uptime, durability and reliability in our vocational trucks which are engineered to handle the most grueling and intense job sites,” said Stasell. “Bottom line, we are positive that the International A26 will perform reliably in our HX Series and HV Series concrete mixer trucks that we will cover the cost of repair or replacement of your barrel if it is damaged by an International A26 warrantable failure.”

For more information about the International A26 Customer Uptime Assurance Program for Vocational Models, Vocational Confidence Warranty Package and the International A26 Barrel Protection Plan, visit an International Dealer or go online at: https://www.internationaltrucks.com.

