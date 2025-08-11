International Statement on declaratory judgement lawsuit filed in federal court against California Air Resources Board and Governor Newsom

International calls out a 'regulatory tug-of-war' creating instability that makes it impossible to plan multi-year product strategies

International customers depend on us to deliver reliable, compliant heavy-duty trucks that provide the lowest total cost of ownership. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been placed squarely in the crossfire of an escalating battle between federal and state regulators, forcing us to operate in an environment where the rules change midstream and compliance targets shift with little warning.

This regulatory tug-of-war creates instability that makes it impossible to plan multi-year product strategies, invest in manufacturing, or commit to technology pathways with confidence. The reality is that OEMs are being asked to meet conflicting mandates while contending with sluggish battery-electric vehicle (BEV) adoption, inadequate and slow-to-deploy charging infrastructure, rising electricity costs, and the sheer impracticality of the current sales targets.

Without regulatory certainty, we are left navigating an unpredictable maze instead of focusing our resources on delivering proven, cost-effective, and compliant trucks for customers in all 50 states. We are asking the courts for a swift resolution so we can continue providing the dependable solutions our customers count on every day, including the S13 Integrated Powertrain, which offers a fuel economy-leading powertrain option capable of achieving low NOx.

SOURCE: International