International enhances preventive maintenance planning to further improve uptime

International, the commercial truck brand of Navistar Inc., maximizes uptime by utilizing a data-driven approach to track and prioritize maintenance through Advanced Preventive Maintenance.

First introduced in International’s premium set of connected vehicle solutions, Intelligent Fleet Care, Advanced Preventive Maintenance uses data collected from Navistar’s industry-leading connected services platform OnCommand Connection to calculate fuel economy and identify the optimum maintenance intervals for each make and model of vehicle in a fleet. Fleets can now work with the International service network to manage all maintenance requirements.

Western Specialized, a 35-vehicle mixed-model carrier based in Mankato, Minnesota worked with its International dealer, North Central International to utilize Advanced Preventive Maintenance through the International 360 fleet management platform to optimize the service process.

“As part of International 360, Advanced Preventive Maintenance provides our customers with the ability to customize and optimize maintenance schedules for all of their fleet vehicles,” said Andy Hatlestad, dealer principal, North Central International. “This helps to enhance our relationship with fleet customers by providing them visibility to better service their vehicles and maximize vehicle uptime, and communication with our dealers to schedule and complete service as needed.”

Advanced Preventive Maintenance allows for seamless communication with the International service network and customizable benefits for all fleet sizes. Other benefits include:

Fuel economy-based preventive maintenance schedules to leverage maintenance intervals based on type of vehicle, engine hours or mileage

Pre-built vehicle preventive maintenance schedules and ability to build customizable schedule options based on fleet needs

Real-time fleet visibility for all sizes of all-makes fleets, including trailers

Maintenance “Due Soon” and “Overdue” notifications based on fleet preference

Estimated preventive maintenance spend savings for International LT Series and RH Series models

Advanced Preventive Maintenance allows Western Specialized to create custom templates to fit a fleet’s overall maintenance needs for the various vehicle models in the fleet.

Once the fleet identifies a truck needs service, Western Specialized personnel can request service and schedule a time that fits best for them to have the maintenance performed with their dealer.

“I would strongly recommend Advanced Preventive Maintenance for use in any sized fleet,” said Ryan Mueller, operations manager, Western Specialized. “Setting it up was a cinch, being able to manage and view each tractor’s upcoming maintenance dates is easy and troubleshooting a code while a truck is on the road is simple. Along with the top shelf support we receive from the team at North Central International Trucks in Mankato, International’s connected vehicle technologies are a welcomed addition to our arsenal.”

SOURCE: International