International begins autonomous fleet trials, takes the next step in self-driving freight transport

Today, International Motors, LLC* (International) announces the launch of customer fleet trials using second-generation autonomous vehicles, marking a significant step forward in the company’s autonomous program.

In partnership with PlusAI, International will start piloting its autonomous on-highway tractor along the Interstate-35 corridor between Laredo and Dallas with select fleet operators. The fleet trials will be managed from International’s autonomous hub in San Antonio, ensuring close collaboration with customers and a deeper understanding of real-world applications.

The second-generation autonomous tractor features an updated sensor suite and computer which has been factory installed on an International® LT® Series powered by the S13® Integrated Powertrain and the latest generation AI-based SuperDrive™ autonomous driving software from PlusAI.

Trained directly from real-world driving data, SuperDrive is built on end-to-end AI models that make it easily adaptable to new routes, geographies, and driving conditions. The multimodal sensor kit combines imaging radar, lidar, and strategically placed cameras around the vehicle. With 360-degree vision, these technologies deliver precise and efficient autonomous operation while prioritizing safety and reliability.

“This pilot program is a big step toward seamless digital operations that are designed to deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Tobias Glitterstam, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. “By working hand-in-hand with our customers, we are proving the commercial viability of autonomous technologies and providing innovative solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and the bottom line.”

Collaborative innovation to meet industry demand

As part of broader efforts to drive the future of road freight, International and PlusAI are working to bring scalable, factory-installed autonomous solutions to the transportation industry. The collaboration builds on a shared commitment to creating hardware and software solutions that are both technologically advanced and commercially viable for hub-to-hub operations. The customer fleet trials represent a crucial opportunity to incorporate feedback and refine the autonomous solution.

“Deep customer collaboration is essential to understanding how autonomous systems can optimize freight routes, enhance safety, and lower operating costs,” said James Cooper, director, Autonomous Business Development. “This shared learning will guide the roadmap for scaling autonomy across major freight hubs, beginning with key corridors like I-35.”

Setting the stage for the future of freight

As the transportation industry continues to move toward an autonomous and connected future, International and its partners are laying the foundation for scalable logistics operations. By aligning innovation with customer needs, the company aims to enable safer, more efficient, and economically sustainable road freight.

With fleet trials underway, International is demonstrating its commitment to continue advancing its autonomous development tractor. The goal remains clear: transform logistics with factory-installed, autonomous vehicle solutions that seamlessly integrate into real-world freight operations.

