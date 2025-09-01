Intelligent mobility for all: Volkswagen Group showcases innovative strength at the IAA

Technology for the people: At the IAA Mobility in Munich, the Volkswagen Group will present the full range of the Group's technological excellence at the Summit stand (hall B1) for six days – from 7 to 12 September

The Volkswagen Group is showcasing its innovative strength and bringing cutting-edge technology to the stage at the IAA Mobility in Munich. Over six days – from 7 to 12 September – the Group will present the full range of its technological innovations at the IAA Summit exhibition stand (hall B1). With world premieres, leading technological innovations and intelligent mobility concepts, the Group and its brands are providing strong impetus for the future of mobility in Munich. The Volkswagen Group delivers – and makes new technologies accessible to a wide audience, from electric and hybrid drives and range extender concepts to highly automated and autonomous driving with AI support and new mobility concepts. All this is enabled by the consistent use of state-of-the-art AI technologies and development methods, underscoring that the Volkswagen Group is picking up speed on its way to becoming the Global Automotive Tech Driver. The numerous technology and product presentations at the Group’s stand will be complemented by inspiring keynotes and panel discussions with high-profile guests from business and politics, such as Germany´s Federal Minister of Transport, Patrick Schnieder.

“At the IAA Mobility in Munich, we are showcasing the new power of the Volkswagen Group and demonstrating our potential as a global technology driver in the automotive industry. Our mission: to make the best automotive technologies accessible to everyone. Early, easy to use, affordable, sustainable. At the IAA Summit at the exhibition center and together with our strong brands in Munich city center, we are showing how we are shaping the future of mobility. On the theme days, we will present electrifying world premieres and groundbreaking innovations from all relevant fields of technology – batteries, charging, AI, autonomous driving, software and platforms. Never before has there been such a powerful program at IAA.” Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group

The Volkswagen Group at the IAA Summit, hall B1

From Sunday to Thursday, most of the events will also be streamed

Opening (Sunday, 7 September)

Even before the official opening of the IAA, the media preview at the Group’s stand at the IAA Summit will include the world premiere of the four-strong Electric Urban Car Family from the Brand Group Core, comprising the Volkswagen brand, CUPRA and Škoda. The showcars of the individual brands will be shown together for the first time. In addition, other cutting-edge models from the brands Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Scout will celebrate their trade fair or global debut.

Press & Design Day (Monday, 8 September)

The Electric Urban Car Family shows how we are bringing the full strength of the Group to the market: one platform, four characters, each brand with a clear customer focus: Making E-mobility more accessible then ever. Attractively priced. And profitable at the same time. At the press conference at 9 a.m., Group CEO Oliver Blume and Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, will present the Electric Urban Car Family and have a surprise in store.

At a second press conference (12:40-1:00 p.m.), Volkswagen Group Technology will set an example for sustainable mobility “Made in Europe” and, together with its tech subsidiaries PowerCo and Elli, will showcase pioneering technologies for key future fields in the automotive industry. The focus will be on cross-brand strategy topics such as the new unified cell and the new battery system for the Electric Urban Car Family, a concrete outlook on the battery technology of tomorrow and the entry into another highly exciting business area in the energy sector.

Then, from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., the focus will be on “Design drives distinction.” The panel discussion with CEO Oliver Blume and Head of Design Michael Mauer will center on the Volkswagen Group’s design strategy. Design goes beyond a distinguishing feature, it is a factor for success. This is demonstrated by the presentations of the design strategies of the Volkswagen, Scout and Porsche brands, explained by the brands’ design managers – from brand and product identity to iconic models. Afterwards, there will be an opportunity for interviews with design managers Andras Mindt (Chief Designer at Volkswagen Passenger Cars) and Chris Benjamin (Chief Designer Scout), as well as Michael Mauer, Head of Group Design and Chief Designer at Porsche.

Politics & AI Day (Tuesday, 9 September)

The Chancellor’s tour will be followed by a panel discussion on artificial intelligence (1:00–2:00 p.m.) with Hauke Stars, Professor Dr Luise Hölscher (State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Digital and Public Service), Dr Ferri Abolhassan (CEO of T-Systems) and Aljoscha Burchardt (German Research Centre for Artificial Intelligence). The question: how can Germany become the driving force behind Europe’s AI future – what is being done and what is needed? With its increased use of artificial intelligence, the Volkswagen Group is igniting the next stage on its path to becoming a global technology driver in the automotive industry. And AI is the key to greater speed, quality and competitiveness – from vehicle development to vehicle production.

On the same day, MOIA CEO Sascha Meyer, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume and Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility CEO Christian Senger will welcome Germany’s Federal Minister of Transport Patrick Schnieder in the MOIA Panel Talk (2:15–3:00 p.m.) to discuss the opportunities that autonomous driving offers for Germany as an industrial location.

Technology Day (Wednesday, 10 September)

The program, themed WE POWER E-MOBILITY FOR ALL, offers exclusive, in-depth insights into current and future innovation topics at Volkswagen Group Technology. A status update “Power Hour” (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) with Group Board Member for Technology Thomas Schmall, PowerCo CEO Frank Blome, Elli CEO Giovanni Palazzo and other top managers will be followed by a CEO talk with Oliver Blume (12:00-12:10 p.m.). In the afternoon, three tech talks (12:30-4:30 p.m.) with highlights and high-profile representatives from partners will cover: “Platform & Components – Engineering the Future of E-Mobility”, “The Battery (R)Evolution” and “Energy Full Circle: How Smart, Connected Energy will Reshape Mobility and Society.”

Software Day (Thursday, 11 September)

The car is evolving into a cloud and AI product. Under the motto “Putting people first with automotive software,” CARIAD hosts an all-day Auto x Software Conference (10:30-5:40 p.m.) at the Volkswagen Group’s IAA Summit exhibition stand. Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume, CARIAD CEO Peter Bosch and other top managers will join technology and industry leaders such as Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, VDA President Hildegard Müller, Horizon Robotics CEO Kai Yu and Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President of Dassault Systèmes, to discuss the role of software and AI in customer experience, vehicle development and value creation. The Group will also provide insights into its software strategy, its modular and scalable software technology stack, and AI-based key technologies such as infotainment, automated driving and the software-defined vehicle. It is also about new approaches to driving innovation in large corporations – including through inspiration from other industrial sectors.

Urban Mobility Day (Friday, 12 September)

The event will conclude on Friday with an extensive speaker program featuring specialist presentations on urban transformation and the scaling potential of autonomous mobility, with the participation of MOIA. Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO of FC Bayern Munich, Jürgen Muth, Managing Director of Allianz Arena München Stadion GmbH, and Hauke Stars will discuss how AI-based mobility concepts help fans and players get to the stadium without traffic jams during FC Bayern Munich home games (12-12:30 p.m.).

Then it’s high noon for football fans: former player of the German national team and FC Bayern, Stefan Effenberg, will be available for an autograph session (12:30-13:00).

Finally, students from the Technical University of Munich are invited to take part in the Tech Challenge starting at 1:15 p.m. The winner of the talent competition focusing on mobility concepts will be announced live on stage at around 4 p.m.

The brands’ appearances at the IAA Mobility

Porsche will present two technological highlights at the IAA: with the world premiere of the new 911 top model, which will be on display at the brand’s open space in downtown Munich, Porsche is once again raising the bar in the sports car segment. In terms of e-mobility, Porsche is introducing an innovation that makes charging at home more convenient and easier than ever before – on display at the IAA Summit.

At Wittelsbacher Platz, Audi is presenting a visionary concept car that reflects a bold new design philosophy and gives a clear indication of the brand’s future direction. Visitors will also have the opportunity to test drive a wide selection of the latest Audi models – an experience that underscores the brand’s momentum. By the end of 2025, Audi will have launched 20 new models, giving it the youngest portfolio in the premium segment. Meanwhile, at the summit at the Munich Exhibition Centre, Audi is presenting the new Q3 Sportback e-hybrid01: a plug-in hybrid that combines the versatility of an SUV with the elegance of a coupé and offers an impressive electric range of up to 118 kilometers.

Volkswagen set a highlight at IAA Mobility with the camouflaged production version of the ID.2all02, part of the Electric Urban Car Family of the Brand Group Core. It will be unveiled at the Group’s media preview on Sunday, 7 September, at the IAA Summit. Volkswagen is showcasing four new models at the freely accessible Open Space in Munich city center, underlining its commitment to offering mobility for Millions of people. The highlight at Odeonsplatz is the presentation of a battery electric compact SUV – a preview of a new member of the ID. family. Also on display: the new T-Roc and the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE03 in cooperation with BOGNER.

CUPRA will offer pure emotion at the IAA Mobility in Munich. The starting point will be the first glimpse presentation of the (still camouflaged) CUPRA Raval02 as a member of the Electric Urban Car Family of the Brand Group Core at the Group’s media preview at the IAA Summit stand on Sunday, 7 September. The stunning Showcar CUPRA Tindaya02 will have its world premiere at the brand’s IAA Mobility Open Space in downtown Munich on 8 September at 7:30 p.m. It showcases the brand’s vision for a perfect symbiosis between man and machine and its future design language. In addition, visitors will be able to experience vehicles such as the CUPRA Tavascan and the new CUPRA TRIBE EDITIONS of the CUPRA TERRAMAR04, FORMENTOR05 and LEON06 up close.

The battery-electric Škoda Epiq02 is also a member of the Electric Urban Car Family of the Brand Group Core. The first Showcar of the city SUV crossover will be unveiled at the Group’s media preview on Sunday, 7 September, at the IAA Summit. On Monday, Škoda will celebrate the world premiere of the Vision O02 concept car, which will be available on the brand’s official YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. CET. The study picks up on the brand’s long-standing estate car tradition and incorporates the evolution of its Modern Solid design language. The design study will be open to the public on Tuesday, 9 September, from 12:30 to 18:00 at the Isarpost in the city center.

MOIA will present its complete turnkey solution for autonomous on-demand mobility with the ID. Buzz AD and the associated software and service ecosystem. Selected IAA guests will be able to experience the technology for themselves during autonomous test drives in the Munich city area. This will demonstrate how MOIA’s holistic and unique solution, comprising vehicles, software and services, already makes the operation of autonomous mobility services possible today.

01. Audi Q3 Sportback e-hybrid 200 kW: Fuel consumption (weighted combined): 2.2–1.7 l/100 km; power consumption (weighted combined): 15.1–14.0 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions (weighted combined): 50–40 g/km; CO₂ class (weighted combined): B; fuel consumption with discharged battery (combined): 6.7–6.0 l/100 km; CO₂ class with discharged battery: E02. Concept car03. ID.3 GTX Performance FIRE+ICE 240 kW – power consumption (weighted combined) 16,7-14,9 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions (weighted combined) 0 g/km; CO₂-class: A04. CUPRA Terramar VZ 1.5 e-HYBRID 200 kW (272 HP): Fuel consumption (weighted combined): 0.4–0.5 l/100 km; power consumption (weighted combined): 17.6–19.0 kWh/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery (combined): 5.7–6.1 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions (weighted combined): 10–12 g/km; CO₂ class (weighted combined): B; CO₂ class with discharged battery: D-E (provisional data05. CUPRA Formentor VZ 1.5 e-HYBRID 200 kW (272 HP): Fuel consumption (weighted combined): 0.4–0.5 l/100 km; power consumption (weighted combined): 16.9–17.5 kWh/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery (combined): 5.7–5.8 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions (weighted combined): 10 g/km; CO₂ class (weighted combined): B; CO₂ class with discharged battery: D (provisional data06. CUPRA Leon VZ (Extreme) 1.5 e-HYBRID 200 kW (272 HP): Fuel consumption (weighted combined): 0.4 l/100 km; power consumption (weighted combined): 16.5–16.9 kWh/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery (combined): 5.4–5.5 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions (weighted combined): 8-9 g/km; CO₂ class (weighted combined): B; CO₂ class with discharged battery: D (provisional data

