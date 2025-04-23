Intel accelerates software-defined vehicles with next-gen SoC and partners

At Auto Shanghai 2025, Intel unveils new auto chip and expanded customer collaborations with ModelBest and Black Sesame Technologies

What’s New: In its debut at Auto Shanghai, Intel unveiled the second-generation Intel AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle (SDV) system-on-chip (SoC), the automotive industry’s first multi-process node chiplet architecture. Engineered to meet the growing demands of intelligent, connected vehicles, the new SoC provides automakers scalable performance, advanced AI capabilities and optimized cost efficiency.

Intel also announced new strategic collaborations with leading automotive innovators —ModelBest and Black Sesame Technologies — further expanding Intel’s automotive ecosystem and accelerating innovation in AI-powered cockpits, integrated advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions and energy-efficient vehicle compute platforms.

“Intel is redefining automotive compute with our second-generation SDV SoC, combining the flexibility of chiplet technology with our proven whole-vehicle approach. Together with our partners, we’re solving real industry challenges — from energy efficiency to AI-driven experiences — to make the software-defined vehicle revolution a reality for all.” — Jack Weast, Intel Fellow, vice president and general manager of Intel Automotive

Why Intel’s Chiplet-Based Architecture is a Game Changer: The second-generation Intel SDV SoC is the automotive industry’s first to leverage a multi-node chiplet architecture, enabling automakers to tailor compute, graphics and AI capabilities to their needs – while reducing development costs and accelerating time-to-market. By combining best-in-class silicon for each functional block, the architecture offers:

Up to 10x AI performance for generative and multimodal AI1.

Up to 3x graphics performance for richer human-machine interface (HMI) experiences2.

12 camera lanes for increased camera input and image processing capabilities.

This flexible, future-ready design empowers automakers to differentiate their products with advanced features and deliver next-gen experiences — all while optimizing power and cost.

About New Collaborations with Leading Automotive Innovators: Intel’s growing list of ecosystem partners reflects the company’s expanding influence in the automotive space. New collaborations announced at Auto Shanghai include:

ModelBest: ModelBest’s GUI Intelligent Agent brings a true on-device LLM to life – powered by Intel’s SDV SoC and Intel® Arc™ graphics – enabling offline, AI-enhanced voice control and personalized interaction, even without network connectivity. The agent enhances voice interaction by accurately understanding natural language in complex situations, ensuring an intuitive cockpit experience. This collaboration leverages ModelBest’s success with Intel’s AI PC acceleration program, optimizing AI for a seamless out-of-the-box experience on Intel’s automotive platform.

Black Sesame Technologies: Combining its autonomous driving technology with Intel’s SDV SoC and Intel Arc graphics for automotive, Black Sesame is developing a central compute platform that fuses ADAS and immersive cockpit experiences into one seamless, energy-efficient system – all with stable, high-speed, low-latency connections.

These announcements mark a major milestone in Intel’s automotive journey, underscoring its commitment to delivering the compute power and flexibility required for the future of mobility. From energy efficiency and software scalability to immersive user experiences, Intel is helping drive the transformation toward truly intelligent, software-defined vehicles.

SOURCE: Intel