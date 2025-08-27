Integrity Security Services™, Danlaw and Cohda Wireless forge strategic partnership to advance V2X Innovation

Collaboration delivers industry-first interoperable, standards-compliant and secure Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications

INTEGRITY Security Services™ (ISS), a global leader in end-to-end embedded security solutions, has partnered with Danlaw and Cohda Wireless, which was acquired by Danlaw in early 2024, to expand its V2X business, to demonstrate next-generation Vehicle-to-Network-to-Everything (V2N2X) capabilities. As part of this collaboration, the Danlaw RouteLink Roadside Units (RSUs) are now powered by the ISS TrafficAuth-SCMSclient libraries, to deliver secure, standards-compliant, and interoperable communications designed to accelerate the development of safer, smarter transportation networks worldwide.

“We’ve trusted ISS since our inception and turned to them for this newest partnership as they are a pioneer in SCMS”, said Andrea Ash, VP Marketing, Cohda Wireless. “With the new ISS API, we can seamlessly integrate our networked applications into the expanding ecosystem of vehicles, traffic infrastructure, emergency services, and other intelligent mobility solutions.”

This collaboration enables interoperability between LTE (cellular), Uu and PC5 protocols for RSUs, ensuring secure communications across both transportation and mobile infrastructures. By integrating the ISS TrafficAuth-SCMSclient libraries, Danlaw is now able to deploy ISS certificates, handle enrollments and signing functions and enable critical data—such as traffic light changes, road hazards, and construction alerts—to be securely transmitted to connected vehicles and mobile devices.

RouteLink RSU, enhanced with ISS solutions, provides real-time situational awareness by alerting drivers to hazardous conditions, empowering first responders with proactive information, and optimizing signal priority for buses and service vehicles.

“Our goal is to accelerate the growth of the V2X ecosystem by enabling truly interoperable, secure, and standards-based communications between mobile devices and transportation infrastructure,” says Murray Egan, Director of Sales at ISS. “Partnering with Danlaw allows us to jointly deliver the robust solutions needed to support safer, more connected mobility for communities worldwide.”

ISS will debut these innovative V2X capabilities at ITS World Congress, August 24–28, 2025. To learn more or to schedule a ride-along demonstration, visit ISS (Stand 553) or Cohda Wireless (Stand 753).

SOURCE: INTEGRITY Security Services