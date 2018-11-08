InstaVolt makes key appointment of finance director

InstaVolt, which installs, operates and maintains rapid electric vehicle chargers across the UK, has appointed Alex Vane as Director of Finance.

Just twelve months after commissioning its first rapid charger, the company has revolutionised the charging experience for electric vehicle drivers. In recognition of this, the company has just topped the user satisfaction rankings for electric vehicle charging networks that can be used by multiple models of EVs.

46-year-old Alex Vane brings with him a wealth of experience in finance. He joins InstaVolt from Braemar Shipping Services plc where he spent 10 years, rising to Head of Finance and Company Secretary.

Previously, he was group reporting manager at United Biscuits. Having gained a degree in engineering at Bristol, Alex qualified in audit at BDO.

Of his appointment, he said: “Joining InstaVolt at this stage of its development is going to be an exciting challenge. The company is extremely ambitious and its contribution to sustainability is very close to my heart.”

Adrian Keen, InstaVolt’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Alex brings a depth of experience that will be a real asset to the company. By strengthening our finance team, Alex’s appointment supports our objective of being the largest owner-operator of DC rapid charging assets in the UK. This industry is extremely exciting, and we’re very well placed to capitalise on our success to date.”

Married with three children, Alex has a passion for unusual challenges. Last year he cycled the route of the M25, using A roads and taking just over 11 hours to cover the 150 miles. More recently he swam the 5.25 mile length of Lake Coniston in the Lake District.

