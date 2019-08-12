InstaVolt deploys next generation ChargePoint, Inc. ultra-rapid electric car charging

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the UK are about to get access to even faster charging from one of their favourite networks.

InstaVolt is starting to install new ChargePoint Express 250 high-powered chargers, capable of up to 125kW charging, with the first now in the ground in Basingstoke, Hampshire. New stations will follow across the UK throughout the summer.

Potential to reduce charging times

InstaVolt’s existing network of 50kW rapid charging stations will continue to charge the majority of vehicles on the road at their maximum capacity. However, as new vehicles enter the market with larger batteries and higher speed charging capacities, ChargePoint Express 250 ultra-rapid chargers and software will enable InstaVolt to be amongst the first in the UK to offer drivers charging speeds of up to 125kW.

This has the potential to halve charging time for drivers and can add 125 miles of range in just 15 minutes where the vehicle’s battery can accept such charging rates. The new charging technology is expected to be highly popular with drivers of larger battery EVs just starting to hit the marketing including the Mercedes Benz EQC, Jaguar I-PACE and Audi e-tron which are capable of charging at up to 110kW, 100kW and 150kW respectively.

ChargePoint Express 250 high powered chargers enable power to be shared dynamically between two units, meaning two cars can still charge simultaneously at any dual-station location.

The stations, which can be upgraded to deliver even faster rates of charging as battery technology evolves, use high efficiency power conversion to reduce electricity costs and wasted energy. All deliver electricity from 100% renewable sources.

Tap to pay network

Like all of InstaVolt’s existing charging stations, drivers can pay by simply tapping their contactless credit or debit card, something the Government has recently said that all networks should be capable of by Spring 2020.

InstaVolt was the first company in the UK to launch as a ‘fully open’ tap to pay network, meaning drivers don’t need a subscription, membership or RFID card to pay. The simple approach has been hailed by drivers and motor journalists alike.

The news of the new technology being installed comes shortly after InstaVolt became the country’s largest owner-operated network of rapid electric vehicle chargers when it began construction on its 400th rapid charger.

Preparing for the electric vehicles of the future

Adrian Keen, Chief Financial Officer at InstaVolt, said: “This technology has the potential to halve charging time for some of our users, which is incredibly exciting. The electric vehicle space is moving at lightning pace and we’re constantly working to ensure we’re prepared for the EVs of the future.”

Christopher Burghardt, Managing Director, Europe at ChargePoint, Inc., stated that: “ChargePoint is committed to creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity and we are delighted that InstaVolt is continuing to lead the way in making this a reality in the UK. ChargePoint’s ultra rapid charging solution not only meets the demands of all current EV drivers, but is prepped to surpass the needs of the next generation of EVs with ever increasing battery size and range.”

UK roll-out

The new ChargePoint Express 250 chargers will be rolled out across the UK over coming weeks and months. In some cases, they will be retrofitted at InstaVolt’s existing sites. Locations already confirmed for retrofitting with these new units are Starbucks at Corfe Mullen Route 303 Restaurant in Honiton, which was recently listed as one of the top 10 most picturesque places in the UK to charge an electric car.

InstaVolt is one of the UK’s favourite rapid charging networks. In a Zap-Map survey last year, it was named as the top public network that can be used by multiple models of electric vehicle, with particular praise for its ease of use.

SOURCE: InstaVolt