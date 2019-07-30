InstaVolt becomes the country’s biggest owner-operated rapid charging network

InstaVolt has begun construction of its 400th rapid charger, making it the UK’s largest owner-operated network of rapid electric vehicle chargers in the UK.

Work has started on the milestone station, which can be found at KFC on the A460, Cannock. InstaVolt’s Chief Financial Officer Adrian Keen says it’s testament to the popularity of its chargers among drivers and landlords alike.

InstaVolt was the first company in the UK to launch as a ‘fully open’ tap to pay network, meaning drivers don’t need a subscription, membership or RFID card to pay.

Since its inception, all of InstaVolt’s chargers have worked by drivers simply tapping their contactless credit or debit card to pay – something the Government has recently said that all networks should offer by next Spring. Drivers can even use their smart watch or phone to pay if it’s set up for contactless payments.

The simple approach has been welcomed by drivers across the country. In a Zap-Map survey last year, InstaVolt was the top public network that can be used by multiple models of electric vehicle, with particular praise for its ease of use.

Starbucks and KFC drive-throughs, shopping centres and Duncan Bannatyne’s gym empire are just a few of the places where InstaVolt’s chargers can be found. Their popularity has seen installations ramp up in recent months, with a record 72 chargers going in the ground in one month earlier this year. It expects to have 600 in the ground by next Spring.

One key reason that InstaVolt’s chargers are in high demand is that the company installs the chargers for free, taking care of everything from planning to ongoing maintenance.

Adrian Keen said: “We put the customer experience at the heart of everything we do. It’s proven a popular formula for landowners who want to cater for the rise in electric vehicles on the roads, without making the necessary capital outlay or worrying about how to operate and maintain the hardware.”

SOURCE: InstaVolt