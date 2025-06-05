Insights into the all-new third generation Nissan LEAF

Learnings from 700,000 global Nissan LEAF sales informed development

Sleek and bold with coefficient of drag of 0.26 for U.S. and Japan and 0.25 for Europe 1

e-Dimming roof provides all-season comfort while supporting aero efficiency

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today commenced a three-part short video series featuring members of the planning, design and engineering team responsible for creating the all-new Nissan LEAF.

A true, third-generation electric vehicle, the all-new LEAF is built upon learnings accumulated since the debut of the pioneering first generation model in 2010. In the 15 years since, Nissan has sold close to 700,000 units of LEAF globally, with owners estimated to have traveled a cumulative total of approximately 28 billion kilometers.

Learnings from first- and second-generation models were a source of valuable insight for the planning and engineering team members as they reimagined the all-new third generation model.

The LEAF is regarded as one of Nissan’s “heartbeat models,” a globally renowned nameplate representing the brand’s “do what others don’t dare to do” ethos since its arrival as the world’s first mass-market electric car. With its innovative technologies, the LEAF serves to reinforce Nissan’s brand image.

Richard Candler, Vice president global product strategy stated “Beyond EV intenders and innovators we wanted the all-new Nissan LEAF to offer a truly credible alternative to combustion vehicles. We wanted it to balance emotional and rational appeal, ensuring it looks sleek and bold, whilst meeting the real-world needs of families with thoughtful design.”

The exterior design of the all-new LEAF is anchored around aerodynamics while delivering a strong, bold presence. Design and engineering team members worked together to not only create a family-friendly EV with sleek and bold looks, but also an impressive coefficient of drag measuring just 0.26 (Cd) for the U.S. and Japan.1

European variants, fitted with a unique wheel and door mirror design, achieve an even more impressive 0.25 Cd1.

For all regions, the value is aided by the adoption of flush door handles, an active grille shutter, optimized wheel design, flat underfloor and fastback silhouette with the rear liftback supporting an airfoil effect.

Program Design Director, Nobutaka Tase shared “Every design choice was optimized for aero and energy efficiency, even the panoramic glass roof contributes to exceptional aerodynamics. It allowed us to reduce the vehicle height at critical air detachment points by 12 mm – while maintaining ample headroom inside, courtesy of the e-dimming functionality.”

The available dimming panoramic roof with heat shielding eliminates the need for physical blinds or sunshades, which can compromise headroom, especially in the rear seat.

Electrochromic technology allows owners to enjoy year-round comfort at the touch of a button by adjusting the glass’s transparency and the amount of light entering the cabin through the movement of ions within its layered structure. Additionally, the panoramic roof features an infrared (IR) reflective coating that reduces sun load.

Inside, the all-new LEAF’s cabin benefits from the adoption of Nissan’s CMF-EV platform, which offers a flat floor, delivering a spacious, open feeling for all on board.

The all-new Nissan LEAF features a bold, sleek design without sacrificing practicality.

Follow the series for more insights on the all-new LEAF ahead of its global launch later this month.

1 Based on Nissan internal measurement. Reflects the lowest value within the entire range. Actual values may vary based on specific vehicle configurations, trim levels, and grades.

SOURCE: Nissan