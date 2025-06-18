Inside the Zoox robotaxi serial production facility

A look at the very first purpose-built robotaxi serial production facility in the United States

We are excited to announce that Zoox has opened the first-ever serial production facility for purpose-built robotaxis in the U.S. The facility will be utilized for planned growth and robotaxi services at Zoox across multiple markets, starting with Las Vegas, followed by San Francisco, and with additional locations such as Austin and Miami expected to follow in the next few years.

Opening this facility marks an important milestone for us. This is our second vehicle production facility in the Bay Area. Located in Hayward, California, the facility spans 220,000 square feet, equivalent to 3 ½ American football fields. Our other assembly facility, located in Fremont, California, has evolved into a dedicated facility for the Zoox retrofitted testing fleet and for sensor pod configuration.

On this currently installed line and once at full scale, Zoox has the capacity to assemble more than 10,000 robotaxis a year. The number of Zoox robotaxis we produce will grow and scale to match the demand of our commercial service as needed.

Building a cutting-edge facility

This facility is used for a myriad of different operations, including robotaxi engineering and software/hardware integration, robotaxi assembly, storage of robotaxi components, shipping and receiving, and end-of-line testing required before the robotaxis are deployed.

Constructing a state-of-the-art facility also provided an opportunity to showcase our values at Zoox. The facility is situated near our Foster City headquarters, fostering collaboration between engineers and other teams. Zoox owns, operates, and assembles these purpose-built robotaxis, giving the company oversight of the entire process end-to-end and the opportunity to flex the production depending on expansion and market demand. As the robotaxi design advances, the facility’s unique layout and building equipment will be able to accommodate these future changes and features.

Humans and robots

In an assembly facility focused on building autonomous robots, our Zoox crew remains an essential part of the manufacturing process. Robots on the floor are primarily used for specific tasks, such as applying adhesive for glass installation (which requires precision to avoid leaks and smudges) and transporting the robotaxi down the assembly line, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow. The rest is done manually.

Zoox is committed to building the company, operations, and our purpose-built robotaxi in America. The scale of this facility is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Eventually, there will be a need for additional operators, logistics personnel, and assembly specialists. The current Zoox crew at Hayward, who have extensive experience in manufacturing, will assume leadership and training roles as new hires join the team.

Sustainability considerations

We have prioritized the use of logistics equipment to reduce noise and air pollution at the assembly facility. Additionally, because Zoox does not perform energy-intensive processes like welding, cutting, or painting on-site, the facility has a relatively low power draw compared to traditional automotive manufacturers.

Zoox also partners with suppliers to preassemble major components rather than managing every aspect of manufacturing in-house. This strategy streamlines the final assembly process and lessens the environmental impact of large-scale industrial operations.

At a glance: The entire assembly process

A purpose-built, fully autonomous robotaxi undergoes multiple steps and rigorous testing before it is considered road-ready. We have adopted a modular approach to robotaxi assembly, which is made possible by our symmetrical quadrant vehicle design.

Here’s a glance at the process during building and assembly.

Moving through the assembly line

An automated transport system moves vehicles from station to station. QR codes along a green line keep them on track along the routes. One of the final steps before the vehicle is moved into testing is the installation of the interior and sensors.

End-of-line (EOL) testing

Once the robotaxi rolls off the production line, it is prepared for EOL testing. EOL testing involves multiple steps before a robotaxi is considered fit for the road.

First, each robotaxi enters a calibration bay. The calibration bay ensures that all sensors are working in concert to produce an accurate understanding of the surrounding environment. The robotaxi rotates on a turntable, collecting data to calibrate the full suite of lidar, camera, long-wave infrared, and radar.

Next is wheel and headlight alignment. Each robotaxi arrives at an alignment station where a subterranean operator adjusts each wheel to ensure the vehicle tracks and steers as intended. Headlights are also manually adjusted to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

The robotaxi is then loaded onto a dynamometer to stress the powertrain. The vehicle autonomously runs a series of tests at speeds of up to 75 mph to verify that the motors, brakes, and thermal systems are functioning correctly.

At the next station, the robotaxi is subjected to a simulated rainstorm. This is to check for any leaks, ensuring riders and sensitive electronics stay dry in inclement weather.

The light tunnel acts as a final quality EOL inspection point. Along with a visual check for scratches, fit issues, or uneven gaps, various static functional tests are conducted. For instance, verifying that subway-style doors open and close properly, seatbelts work as intended, and the interior lighting, touchscreens, and wireless charging units are functional, among other items.

Finally, each robotaxi is taken to an outdoor test track for an initial autonomy run to verify the proper operation of the ride-hailing, driving, and pickup/drop-off behaviors. The test track features elements that simulate a bumpy road, enabling operators to check for squeaks, rattles, or loose connectors.

Our journey continues

Zoox remains the only company in the U.S. operating a fully autonomous, purpose-built robotaxi on public roads. Beyond launching in Las Vegas, we look forward to welcoming public riders in San Francisco very soon and are excited to see people experience their first Zoox ride. This facility helps establish the necessary foundation to scale and expand our service to additional cities across the country. We are more committed than ever to transforming autonomous mobility and look forward to welcoming you to ride in a Zoox.

