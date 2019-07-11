INRIX Road Rules makes it easy to digitize all roadway information

Advances in technology have fueled an explosion of new mobility options. Cities have been struggling to bridge the digital divide that’s required to ensure safe and efficient deployment of these new options — until now.

INRIX Road Rules is an easy to use cloud-based platform that enables cities and road authorities digitize and store all of their mobility information in a centralized location. With Road Rules, cities can take control of the evolving mobility challenges of today and tomorrow.

A Simple Platform To Digitize Rules For Streets, Curbs, & Even Sidewalks!

INRIX Road Rules is the only transportation solution that helps cities digitally manage all of their mobility data in one place.Whether its adding loading zones for rideshare and delivery drivers, bike/scooter drop-zones for pedestrians-or stop signs for autonomous vehicles, INRIX has you covered!