INRIX launches ‘Path-of-Travel’ analytics solution

As urbanization continues around the world, road authorities and city planning agencies look to new tools and data to accurately analyze the movement of people to make roadway improvements and plan for the infrastructure of tomorrow. INRIX, the global leader in connected car services and transportation analytics, today announced the availability of a powerful new solution for understanding the movement of people through the trips they take.

Leveraging billions of anonymized GPS data points, INRIX Trip Paths enables analysis of population movement such as vehicle path-of-travel, origin and destination zones, routes during on- and off-peak travel times, corridor usage and more. By delivering data from moving vehicles accurately matched with road segment data, Trip Paths eliminates the need for labor-intensive data gathering and map matching, and costly manual surveys.

INRIX Trip Paths empowers road authorities and businesses:

Smarter urban infrastructure planning

Better serve and route commercial freight in and out of cities

Easily complete before and after studies for performance measurement

Improve citizen safety and emergency response

“Understanding when and where people travel can help local authorities plan and manage virtually every aspect of mobility with much greater precision,” said Amit Goyal, vice president of analytics, INRIX. “Trip Paths allows for more precise assessment of commuting patterns necessary for departments of transport and city planning agencies to understand the current demand and plan future infrastructure changes.”

INRIX Trip Paths is immediately available in more than 80 countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. For more information, please visit inrix.com/products/trips.

SOURCE: INRIX