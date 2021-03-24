INRIX launches cloud-based smart alerts to help avoid dangerous driving situations

INRIX, Inc., a leader in mobility insights, today announced a new standard for streamlined and personalized traffic safety, incident and parking notifications that doesn’t require additional software or an in-car navigation system. INRIX Smart Alerts is a new automotive-grade, cloud-based alerting solution to help drivers save lives, time and fuel.

Unlike traditional radius-based push alerts, Smart Alerts uses Artificial Intelligence and a vehicle’s probable route along Intercept Paths to notify only the vehicles that could be impacted. With the world’s largest collection of mobility data, INRIX can immediately detect congestion, dangerous slowdowns and road closures through anomalies in traffic flow.

INRIX Smart Alerts provides helpful notifications even when drivers are not using navigation:

Dangerous Slowdowns: Advanced algorithms continually monitor traffic data from real-time sources to identify significant speed deltas on the road network. Drivers on the path of a sudden speed decrease are provided a notification to reduce their speed, decreasing rear-end collisions.

Advanced algorithms continually monitor traffic data from real-time sources to identify significant speed deltas on the road network. Drivers on the path of a sudden speed decrease are provided a notification to reduce their speed, decreasing rear-end collisions. Incidents: When a road closure, construction project, collision, roadway debris or other incidents occur (planned or not), Smart Alerts quickly notifies relevant drivers with the information they need to make the best route decisions and avoid delays.

When a road closure, construction project, collision, roadway debris or other incidents occur (planned or not), Smart Alerts quickly notifies relevant drivers with the information they need to make the best route decisions and avoid delays. Parking Rules: Smart Alerts leverages INRIX Parking to inform drivers of parking restrictions that will affect them. When a connected car is shifted into Park, Smart Alerts will immediately inform the driver of specific parking restrictions for that particular spot, helping avoid a potential parking fine or towing.

“All drivers deserve timely and relevant alerts that actually apply to them – whether it’s avoiding a hard-breaking slowdown or a parking ticket,” said Greg Corley, new INRIX senior vice president of automotive. “INRIX Smart Alerts can predict and notify only the affected vehicles, leaving all others undisturbed.”

Corley joined INRIX in February to lead the company’s automotive strategy and sales efforts. He brings more than 25 years of automotive experience, including various sales and business development positions at Aeris, Agero and SiriusXM.

INRIX collects billions of anonymous data points every day from a diverse set of sources, including connected vehicles, cities, DOTs, road weather conditions, journalistic incidents, social media, parking, mobile and other IoT devices. With the ability to offer transportation services on every road in the world in areas of coverage, INRIX is the preferred provider of mobility intelligence for leading automakers, transit agencies and businesses.

