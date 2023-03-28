Innovusion wins prestigious Tech.AD Europe Award 2023 for “FALCON” LiDAR in Perception & Sensing category

Innovusion, a leading provider of high-performance LiDAR systems for autonomous vehicles and smart transportation, is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious Tech.AD Europe Award 2023 in the Perception & Sensing category for its groundbreaking "FALCON" LiDAR

Tech.AD Europe, which takes place from March 26 to 28, 2023 in Berlin, is a renowned annual automotive technology conference that brings together industry leaders to share insights, innovations, and solutions for the future of mobility and autonomous driving. The Tech.AD Europe Award recognizes outstanding achievements in the automotive industry, and Innovusion’s Falcon has proven to be a game-changer in the Perception & Sensing category.

Since its founding in 2016, Innovusion has swiftly advanced LiDAR technology for the automotive OEM sector, while Falcon LiDARs being standard equipment for NIO’s electric vehicles ET7, EL7 and ET5, and also used in renowned smart transportation projects. Falcon LiDAR, which is already in mass production – more than 70,000 LiDAR’s have been produced to date – offers state-of-the-art technology, granting users maximum flexibility while maintaining high quality.

Falcon’s capabilities make it perfect for autonomous driving, detecting objects at distances up to 500 meters and dark objects with 10% reflectance up to 250 meters. The system produces 1,500 configurable scan lines per second, creating an image-like 3D point cloud that allows for greater confidence in detecting and classifying objects. Engineered to be highly resistant to interference such as sunlight, Falcon provides added security for autonomous driving applications. The sensor is not only automotive certified, meeting rigorous environmental and reliability standards, but also cost-effective, scalable, available right now, and designed with a streamlined manufacturing process to drive down costs.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Conrad-Christian Kimmle, Managing Director of Innovusion Europe GmbH. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, who have consistently strived to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions in the autonomous driving industry. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of LiDAR technology and contribute to a safer and more efficient future for transportation.”

The award ceremony took place at the end of the first day of the Tech.AD Europe conference. Winners of the different categories were celebrated with a short video presentation showcasing their groundbreaking projects, followed by the trophy and certificate presentations, photos, and recognition of their achievements.

SOURCE: Innovusion