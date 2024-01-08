Innoviz to showcase all-new BMW i7 and Volkswagen ID. Buzz at CES booth; LiDAR capabilities will be demonstrated

New Volkswagen ID. Buzz with InnovizTwo LiDAR to be shown at Innoviz booth (#6252) and Mobileye booth (#4600)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, taking place January 9th – 12th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitors can experience the latest in LiDAR technology at the Innoviz booth, located at LVCC, West Hall booth #6252, where the company will present live demonstrations of its latest LiDAR technology, offer a chance to meet with Innoviz management, and showcase the BMW i7 and Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz.

Autonomous Vehicles Powered by Innoviz

The BMW i7 and Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be on display at Innoviz’s booth offering attendees the opportunity to see vehicles integrated with Innoviz’s LiDAR solutions. The BMW i7 with level 3 autonomous driving capabilities enabled by the InnovizOne LiDAR is now available to order in Germany with deliveries expected to begin March 2024. The VW ID. Buzz is the light commercial vehicle program Innoviz referred to in its announcement in May 2023. VW and Innoviz have been working on an accelerated path utilizing InnovizTwo LiDAR for level 4 autonomous capabilities for this light commercial vehicle.

“We are thrilled to showcase our technology and our partners this year as we take great pride in the autonomous capabilities we provide our OEM customers,” said Omer Keilaf, Innoviz Co-Founder and CEO. “Our partners are prioritizing safety by choosing our LiDAR technology which allows vehicles to see what humans and cameras cannot. It is our belief that our LiDAR ensures unparalleled protection for passengers, pedestrians, and other vehicles on the road. Together, we are building a safer future. This CES, we are excited to offer attendees the opportunity to experience our technology and our vision, designed to ensure autonomous vehicles drive better than humanly possible.”

Live Product Demonstration at the booth

Live demonstrations of Innoviz’s LiDAR technology will be offered to visitors at Innoviz’s booth during show days. In addition to its second-generation, InnovizTwo LiDAR sensor, Innoviz will show a live demo of the Innoviz360, the most recent member of the high-performance Innoviz LiDAR family. Innoviz360 offers an improved performance and an innovative design that overcomes existing spinning LiDAR barriers that are limited in performance, expensive, and too large for most applications.

Test Driving the Future of Autonomy

Pre-scheduled test drives of Innoviz’s LiDAR technology will showcase the real-world performance and safety enhancements provided by Innoviz in automotive applications. Attendees can experience Innoviz’s prime detection and imaging capabilities and will get a firsthand look at how Innoviz’s cutting-edge technology is shaping the future of autonomous driving and other solutions.

Meet the Innoviz Management Team

CES attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Innoviz’s top executives and management team and receive insights into Innoviz’s vision, upcoming projects, and their role in advancing LiDAR technology across industries.

Join Us at CES 2024

The excitement of CES 2024 comes as Innoviz was recently named a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for its InnovizCore all-new Compute Module integrating AI, deep learning and computer processing. Innoviz invites all attendees to visit at LVCC, West Hall booth #6252 to experience the future of LiDAR technology. For more information or to schedule a meeting with Innoviz at CES 2024, please contact us at ces@innoviz-tech.com.

SOURCE: Innoviz