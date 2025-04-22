Innoviz Technologies partners with Fabrinet to launch InnovizTwo mass production

Innoviz has selected Fabrinet as its manufacturing partner for the InnovizTwo LiDAR platform

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced today its strategic partnership with Fabrinet, a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services. Fabrinet will act as the chosen manufacturing partner for the InnovizTwo LiDAR product platform, encompassing both the InnovizTwo Long-Range and InnovizTwo Short- to Mid-Range LiDAR solutions. The agreement with Fabrinet comes after Fabrinet’s facility passed rigorous audits by several global leading automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) under the German automotive VDA 6.3 standard.

“We are excited to partner with Fabrinet, whose world-class manufacturing expertise enables us to bring the InnovizTwo product platform to mass production,” said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz Technologies. “We believe that by leveraging Fabrinet’s capabilities, we can meet customer demands faster, while meeting the highest automotive-grade standards.”

“Fabrinet is thrilled to support Innoviz in reaching this significant milestone of mass-producing the InnovizTwo and industrializing the Company’s cutting-edge LiDAR technology,” said Harpal Gill, President and Chief Operation Officer of Fabrinet. “Our relationship with Innoviz reinforces Fabrinet’s position as a leading contract manufacturer of complex products for the automotive industry.”

Fabrinet brings deep expertise in manufacturing services for complex products, seamlessly transforming customer-provided designs and bills of materials into full-scale production. Under the agreement, Fabrinet’s facility will provide end-to-end manufacturing for both the InnovizTwo Long-Range and InnovizTwo Short- to Mid-Range LiDARs. Fabrinet’s global footprint of manufacturing sites spread across the United States and Asia enables Innoviz to scale production to volume efficiently and cost-effectively to meet the demands of current and future customers. Partnering with Fabrinet is expected to enable Innoviz to focus on its core strength of designing cutting-edge LiDAR technology, while benefiting from Fabrinet’s manufacturing proficiency, and offering automotive OEMs automotive-grade, high-performance products in volume and at a compelling price point.

SOURCE: Innoviz Technologies