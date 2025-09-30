Innoviz Technologies enhances its automotive Tier-1 supplier position by achieving key certification for LiDAR testing laboratories

International ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification validates laboratory capabilities and strengthens competitive positioning with comprehensive in-house testing

Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stacks, announced today that its hardware qualification testing laboratories have received ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification, an internationally recognized standard that validates the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. This achievement positions Innoviz as one of the few LiDAR companies with accredited in-house testing capabilities, allowing for faster testing time, parallel product development, and earlier time to market for customers.

“This ISO/IEC 17025 certification elevates our laboratory capabilities to the highest international standards and gives OEMs confidence in our hardware qualification testing processes, skills, and quality management,” said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz Technologies. “By bringing these critical tests in-house with fully automated, best-in-class testing equipment, we create significant efficiencies in our development and processes while accelerating our customers’ product timelines.”

Innoviz’s laboratories provide comprehensive in-house testing capabilities including temperature and humidity testing, stone impact testing, weather resistance testing, and mechanical vibration and shock testing. The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification confirms that Innoviz’s laboratories demonstrate technical competence and maintain robust quality management systems to ensure accurate, reliable, and traceable test results. It addresses stringent requirements from automotive OEMs who demand that LiDAR testing be conducted in monitored laboratories with tools calibrated to the highest standards.

Innoviz’s accredited laboratories offer substantial value to automotive partners by eliminating the need to outsource time-intensive testing protocols. This certification has been achieved based on the high proficiency, knowledge and experience gained at Innoviz and the company’s comprehensive quality management foundation, which includes IATF 16949:2016 certification for automotive quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management.

Innoviz’s laboratories certification can be viewed here.

