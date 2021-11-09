Innovative surface materials from Continental – designed for the future of mobility

The allround concept of the AMBIENC3 is the “3rd Space,” a space that combines driving, working and relaxing in the vehicle interior and offers design concepts tailored precisely to the individual application. What makes the concept vehicle so special, however, are the surface materials from Continental. “With their properties, our surfaces support driving, working and relaxing. The areas are separated by color, design and function,” says Ralf Imbery, Head of Innovation, Transformation and Design at Continental’s surface experts.

Renewable, sustainable, natural

The issue of sustainability plays an important role in this: “Our idea was to develop a vehicle that’s made primarily from sustainable materials – based on natural and renewable raw materials, while consistently saving wood and genuine leather,” emphasizes Imbery. “The development of authentic surfaces and high-quality products is very important to us here. We also support our customers and suppliers in their efforts to become more sustainable.”

For this reason, Continental’s surface specialists are increasingly using recycled materials or materials from upcycling as well as low emission and low pollution materials for the vehicle interior. Lightweight surfaces also help save vehicle weight. As a result, energy consumption is reduced, emissions are further reduced, and electric vehicles have a longer range.Staynu and laif technology from Continental are widely used in the AMBIENC3. The staynu technology ensures that the material stays and looks new for longer – which conserves resources. The laif technology effects that the material is permeable to air and water vapor. This results in particular comfort, impressive softness and special acoustic properties.

Autonomous driving drives surface trends