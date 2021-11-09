Innovative surface materials from Continental – designed for the future of mobility

It’s like entering another world: Music swirls invitingly through an interior as if it’s showing off its home. Tinted windows ensure companionable privacy.
Pleasant, clear lighting effects provide orientation. Smooth, uncluttered surfaces present themselves in bright natural colors – seats, couch, tables, floors, doors and headliner. In this vehicle interior, everything is perfectly coordinated. An environment that invites you to linger and promises comfort. This converted VW T2 Bulli named AMBIENC3 is only “retro” from the outside, inside it offers a view of the future.
Visitors to Automotive Interior Expo in Stuttgart; Germany, from November 9-11, 2021, will be able to experience Continental’s new concept vehicle first hand on stand A4250/Hall 4.