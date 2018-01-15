Innovative and inspiring: The light technology on the new BMW M8 GTE

Over the course of the 2018 motorsport season, the drivers at the wheel of the new BMW M8 GTE will be able to depend on a strong ally, which will be particularly beneficial at 24-hour races: the high-performance light system on the BMW M8 GTE.

BMW works driver Alexander Sims (GBR) gets straight to the heart of the matter: “24-hour races are simply a huge challenge – for the driver, team and any other components involved.” There is a particularly strong focus on the effectiveness of a car’s lights at these marathon races, which last twice around the clock. Following extensive tests and intensive development, feedback from drivers of the BMW M8 GTE has been more than positive in this regard.

“The new light technology is outstanding,” said Philipp Eng (AUT). “It takes many different factors to make a good light on a racing car. In the case of the BMW M8 GTE, the engineers have done everything right.” The experts at BMW Motorsport literally started with a blank sheet of paper. They created the light system for the new BMW M8 GTE from scratch, consistently designing it for use in motor racing. The very latest, cutting-edge technology was used in the production process, including Metal Additive Manufacturing. The cooling elements in the light system on the BMW M8 GTE were manufactured using this special 3D printing procedure.

The engineers also used Additive Manufacturing to immediately check the results of simulations at track tests, with the help of parts produced with the 3D printer. The endurance test in Le Castellet (FRA) played a particularly important role. “You can run through various light scenarios at Paul Ricard, ranging from the circuit being partially lit to fully lit,” said Martin Tomczyk (GER). “We were all impressed by the lights on the BMW M8 GTE. Good visibility is incredibly important for us drivers at night. We had precisely that.”

The light system on BMW Motorsport’s new GT flagship not only sets benchmarks in terms of technology, but the headlight design on the BMW M8 GTE also looks amazing. The design is based on the iconic twin circular headlamps, with two LED rings. The rear lights underline the proximity to the new BMW 8 Series Coupé and take their inspiration from the design of the production lights.

Fans will be able to check out the impressive design and performance of the light technology on the new BMW M8 GTE at the “Daytona International Speedway” at the end of January.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.