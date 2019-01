At CES 2019, Hyundai will present a totally new vehicle concept. This vehicle combines the power of robotics and EV technology to take people where no vehicle has been before. The four-legged Hyundai ‘Elevate’ will redefine our perception of vehicular mobility. This design concept and prototype will be showcased at the Hyundai’s press conference on January 7 at 3 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Level 2, Oceanside B.

SOURCE: Hyundai