Innovative drive solutions come from Schaeffler

Schaeffler is well positioned for the challenges of electric mobility. On the path towards electric mobility and drive train electrification, Schaeffler has successfully developed a comprehensive product range that is constantly growing. The portfolio comprises components, modules, and systems from electrically actuated clutches, components and drives for mild hybridization, and high-voltage hybrid solutions to complete electric drives for hybrid and all-electric vehicles. “We have been involved in the development of new drive concepts in this sector for over a decade, and are currently working on more than 20 customer projects,” said Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive at Schaeffler.

Tailor-made solutions for customers worldwide

Schaeffler technologies are driving mobility for tomorrow not only in Europe but also in North America and China. It is hardly surprising that Chinese customers are also relying on Schaeffler’s innovative strength and manufacturing expertise, since the country is considered a leading market for electric mobility. For example, Schaeffler’s high-voltage hybrid module in a P2 arrangement presented at the International VDI Congress in Bonn is an innovative approach to drive train electrification that can be matched to a large number of drive concepts on a modular basis. As the central element in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), Schaeffler’s P2 hybrid module contributes to a reduction in fuel consumption by 70 percent with an all-electric range of 50 kilometers. A maximum speed of 135 km/h can be reached in purely electric driving mode (EV mode). The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than eight seconds. This new P2 hybrid module will be put into volume production for the first time at the end of 2017 in China.

Quality, efficiency, and delivery reliability

Before the start of volume production in China, the first hybrid modules are already rolling off the production line in Herzogenaurach, where the pilot production facility was set up by Schaeffler’s Special Machinery department. After transferring the machines, the Schaeffler plant in Taicang on the outskirts of Shanghai will produce 60,000 hybrid modules per year during the start-up phase for a Chinese vehicle manufacturer.

