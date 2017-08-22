Innovative convertible roof of the A5 Cabriolet continues soft top tradition of Audi

Imagine taking off in a four-seater convertible to embrace summer with friends or family. This delightful indulgence is now possible, compliments of Audi’s new A5 convertible. The new model of the open-air four-seater, based on the coupé, has been available on the market since March. Working in close coordination with Audi, the convertible top experts at Webasto have developed a soft top that ‘caps’ the premium mid-size convertible as elegantly as a coupé roof. The world market leader for convertible roof systems has implemented an innovative top for the Audi A5 Cabriolet that combines sophisticated technology and state-of-the art materials with emotional design.

Innovations for more comfort

Thanks to its innovative solutions, the convertible top system sets new standards. All it takes is one tug of the switch and the soft top drops to reveal the sky within 15 seconds, even while driving at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph). Here, primarily passengers in the rear get to enjoy the benefits of improved comfort due to additional headroom. Because when it opens and closes, the rear window – controlled by a direct link to the roof kinematics – is raised and guided over the heads of rear-seat passengers with greater clearance than was previously the norm.

Comfort has also been improved in terms of acoustics. This is achieved, among other things, by foam-embedding the rear window in the canopy. This results in a smooth transition from fabric to window, with no hard edges to disturb the coupé-like lines. At the same time, it minimizes the air turbulence in the rear window area and thus any driving-related noise. Moreover, the almost three square meter soft top of the Audi A5 convertible has been designed as an “acoustic roof”. The quiet, relaxed ride enjoyment when the convertible roof is closed, is accomplished by three textile layers. To this end, Webasto uses a special acoustic material for the outer fabric. In addition, a layer of foamed polyurethane insulation (PU) has been sandwiched between the outer fabric and the interior fabric headliner to ensure that unwanted exterior noise remains outside, as it should. And there’s more. Because the hydraulic pump is encased in a foam capsule, the drive system that opens and closes the top operates in virtual silence.

Passion for precision and superlative quality

The Webasto engineers paid special attention to the ultimate in high-quality workmanship and superior appearance. Perfect stitching and seam finishing of the panels along with flat, inward hemming of seams evolve into a virtually smooth, seamless roof surface that barely offers resistance to the airstream.

The other technical refinements of the convertible roof system include the use of lightweight design components to reduce weight, such as the front bow and clamps made of aluminum and sealing profiles made of plastic.

All this creates unique ride experiences and superlative comfort when driving with the top down.

Technical specifications:

Surface area of the soft top: around 3 m²

Opens and closes at up to 50 km/h (31 mph)

Time required for opening: 15 sec.

Time required for closing: 18 sec.

Trunk capacity when top is down: 320 l

Trunk capacity when roof is up: 380 l

Weight of the soft top: 57 kg

Exterior roof colors: black, gray, brown and red

Colors/shades of interior headliner: black, titanium gray and atlas beig

