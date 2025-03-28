Innovative and cutting-edge: The Toyota Mirai streamlines for MY2025

Toyota Mirai will offer a mono-grade strategy for MY2025

The Toyota Mirai enters the 2025 model year with the same great cutting-edge efficiency and innovation that uses hydrogen from onboard tanks and oxygen from the outside air to generate power for the vehicle. The Mirai is the perfect companion to help reduce carbon emissions without compromising convenience – with an EPA estimated driving range rating of 402 miles.

For 2025, the Toyota Mirai will solely be offered in the XLE grade which will include an enhanced list of standard features like a Panoramic View Monitor, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, front-seat foot illumination, Digital Key capability* and dual-tone heated outside mirrors.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 will continue to come standard on the 2025 Toyota Mirai. Designed to assist drivers, the suite of technology includes features to help drivers stay vigilant on the road ahead.

The 2025 Toyota Mirai is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships this Spring with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $51,795.**

*Digital Key requires an active Remote Connect trial or subscription. 4G network dependent.

**MSRP Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee of $1,095. All prices are subject to change.

Innovating through hydrogen

In essence, the Mirai is a “plug-less” electric vehicle. A Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) generates its own electricity onboard from hydrogen, with water as the only tailpipe emission. The fuel cell system combines stored hydrogen, along with oxygen from the air, and then a chemical reaction produces electric current and water, which drops out of a vent pipe beneath the car.

Instead of having to charge a large battery pack like in a battery–electric vehicle, which can take several hours, the Mirai’s driver fills the vehicle’s tanks with hydrogen. With an FCEV, the fuel is non-toxic, compressed hydrogen gas rather than liquid gasoline.

Electricity generated by the Mirai’s fuel cell and the regenerative braking system is stored in a lithium-ion battery. Pressing the accelerator pedal yields immediate flow of electric power from the fuel cell battery to the rear-mounted AC synchronous electric motor, which drives the rear wheels. An electric air compressor pressurizes the intake air, and a water-cooled intercooler reduces the temperature of the compressed air before it enters the fuel cell stack. A water-cooled oil cooler integrated with the air compressor helps maximize efficiency.

The intake system is designed to help mitigate noise, which is virtually unnoticeable to occupants. By necessity, the intake air for the fuel cell must be purified. And so, an electrostatic air cleaner element captures ultra-fine particles (Particulate Matter 2.5), and a charcoal filter removes chemical substances.

A driver’s dream chassis

The Mirai is built on the premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) GA-L platform, creating a mid-size luxury-sport sedan. The RWD configuration helps support an engaging driving experience that also allows for the two hydrogen fuel tanks located under the rear seats.

The high-strength GA-L platform with sophisticated multilink suspension provides the foundation for superb handling agility and an exceptionally smooth, quiet ride. Laser screw welding and adhesive structure bonding, proven on many other Toyota and Lexus models, are among the construction techniques used to give the Mirai a truly premium feel on the road.

Active Cornering Assist engages the stability control to reduce understeer in certain cornering situations. Standard Hill Start Assist Control allows for smooth takeoffs from stops on hills.

Bold sophisticated design

Mirai’s low, wide and long stance gives this hydrogen fuel cell vehicle a look that’s cutting-edge and sophisticated. The bold design portrays a sense of motion with the long hood, sweeping roofline, and short rear deck. It sits on 19-inch aluminum wheels and 235/55R19 all-season tires – accentuating its modern look.

The Mirai is equipped with auto-leveling bi-beam LED headlights, multi-LED front and rear turn signal indicators, Daytime Running Lights and clearance lights. The LED side marker lamps are etched with the Mirai logo.

A thin LED taillight panel spans the car’s width, tapered in the center, and creates a unique nighttime signature with three distinct gradation lines. Color-keyed heated power-folding outside mirrors feature turn signal indicators, defrosters, blind spot warning and puddle lights.

Inside the cabin, the Mirai features SofTex®- trimmed heated, power-adjustable front seats (8-way for driver, 4-way for passenger). It has dual-zone automatic climate control that allows the driver and front passenger to set their own temperatures so they can be comfortable on the road ahead.

The 2025 Mirai is available in six exterior colors: Black, Oxygen White, Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal, Hydro Blue and Elemental Silver Metallic†.

†Extra-cost color.

State-of-the-art technology

The Mirai comes equipped with a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen display that puts tech front and center for drivers and passengers alike.

The 12.3-inch display provides easy access for the driver or front passenger, and the multimedia, climate control and navigation content can be toggled from left and right. This display also relays imagery from the Panoramic View Monitor, which provides an overhead 360-degree view in drive and reverse.

Behind the steering wheel is a 12.3-inch gauge cluster, which includes an ECO drive indicator to help the driver maximize fuel efficiency by providing acceleration guidance and assigning a score on economical driving. Hydrogen fuel level and remaining estimated range are always shown.

Powering devices also comes easy with a Qi-compatible wireless charging tray, one USB Media port, 3 USB Type C Charging ports, and a 12V DC Socket in the center console.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system offers a wide range of connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Users can interact with the system through touch and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription, simple phrases like “Hey Toyota” awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. One-year trial Drive Connect* included.

Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity with support for wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability. An active Wi-Fi Connect* trial or subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control. 30 day/3 GB Wi-Fi Connect* trial included.

*4G network dependent.

Connected services & benefits

Each Mirai offers a host of additional available Connected Services*. Safety Connect* includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect* gives drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Mirai with the 1-year trial of Remote Connect* and Digital Key* capability, which is now standard on the 2025 Mirai. With an active Remote Connect subscription, Digital Key allows driver access via the Toyota app to unlock the doors and trunk or start the vehicle using a smartphone or smartwatch as a key. Digital Key also provides the ability to share keys with friends and family. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts.

In addition to standard Toyota warranties benefits, all 2025 Mirai owners/lessees will receive the following:

Extended ToyotaCare for three years or 35,000 miles (whichever comes first)

Safety Connect Enhanced Roadside Assistance for up to 10 years, including expedited towing service and trip interruption reimbursement

Dedicated Mirai 24/7 phone support for three years

Complimentary hydrogen fuel of $15,000, or six years for new Mirai purchases, or three years for new Mirai leases (whichever comes first)

Eight-year/100,000-mile FCEV warranty on key fuel cell electric vehicle components

Ten-year/150,000-mile hybrid battery warranty on key hybrid components

Complimentary rental experience for up to 21 days during the first three years of ownership or lease

Eligibility for HOV carpool sticker

*4G Network-dependent.

Safety and convenience

The 2025 Mirai comes with the robust Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0). This technology suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) detects lane markings or the road’s edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) detects lane markings or the road’s edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. Lane Tracing Assist: Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use. Road Sign Assist: Road Sign Assist (RSA) uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display. Automatic High Beams: Automatic High Beams (AHB) is designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate.

Automatic High Beams (AHB) is designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate. Proactive Driving Assist: Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle’s camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

Additional standard features include:

Traffic Jam Assist (requires an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription)

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking

* 4G Network-dependent.

