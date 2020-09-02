Innovative all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER launches in Indonesia

Nissan in Indonesia tonight delivered a multitude of ‘firsts’ to Indonesia, with their all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER launch.

The first advanced electrified compact SUV equipped with e-POWER technology that lets customers enjoy the driving sensation of an electric car without needing to externally charge, the first model in Indonesia with the innovative One-Pedal Operation technology, as well as the first rooftop digital car launch in Indonesia .

Indonesia is also one of the first countries globally to introduce the e-POWER system –offering a 100% full electric motor drive. With the e-POWER system, the wheels are powered by electric motor, while the gasoline engine is only used to charge the battery and deliver electricity to the motor. Optimized timing control ensures the engine only runs when necessary, enhancing quietness and fuel efficiency.

“Nissan’s DNA and rich history is made up of innovation and ‘world-firsts’ – today is another exciting part in that story. The debut of the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER in Indonesia promises a pioneering solution for Indonesian customers who want the driving sensation and efficiency of an electric car, without the need to charge,” said Isao Sekiguchi, president director of Nissan in Indonesia.

“As a global leader in electrification and a leading player in SUV, Nissan brought the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER as a reliable, advanced, efficient, and exciting mobility partner for those who want an EV driving experience.”

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER signals the company’s commitment to bring new global products and technologies to Indonesia’s customers.

An electric car driving experience

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER features an EM57 electric motor, generator and inverter that generates electricity from its 1.2 liters DOHC 12-valve three-cylinder engine.

The e-POWER system offers a maximum power of 95 kilowatts (kW) (129 PS), a maximum flat-torque of 260 Nm, and a lithium-ion battery— delivering a driving experience similar to an electric vehicle to give customers a powerful acceleration with instant torque, quiet cabin and fuel efficient operation.

Easier driving with One-Pedal Operation

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER also enhances the driving experience by introducing intelligent ‘One-Pedal operation’ – intelligent technology that enables drivers to accelerate and decelerate by using only one pedal – the accelerator pedal.

In stop-and-go city traffic, the accelerator pedal technology greatly reduces the need to shift from one pedal to the other, making driving more enjoyable and engaging. It even allows sporty driving on winding roads, making the process of driving more exciting, yet easier.

Advanced technology for worry-free driving

The innovative SUV features Nissan’s Safety Shield System – this includes first-in-class Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking System.

Intelligent Forward Collison Warning detects sudden movements of a second vehicle ahead in the same lane, alerting the driver of a potential risk of a forward collision. Meanwhile, Intelligent Emergency Braking automatically applies light braking and emergency braking when the risk of a collision increases, avoiding collision or reducing collision impact.

Another class-first is Intelligent Cruise Control, which automatically maintains a safe distance and speed from the vehicle ahead, reducing the driver’s workload during long journeys or traffic through activating the cruise control feature.

Also standard in the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER is Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Trace Control and Hill Start Assist.

Standout design with best-in class roominess

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER blends familiar Nissan design signatures, such as a sharp V-motion grille, Nissan’s distinctive floating-roof design, and futuristic LED headlamps featuring the unique Kicks logo, with two-tone exterior color design and 17″ sporty alloy wheel, giving the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER a modern and upscale feel. In addition, the car comes with four exterior color options, including two two-tone color options, Monarch Orange & Black and Storm White & Black, with two classic mono-tone color options, Gun Metallic and Black Star, providing choices for customers.

Moreover, the car has ground clearance of 175 mm, suitable to conquer Indonesia’s diverse driving situation.

The SUV features a spacious, sporty cabin in a black interior color, all leather seats and very large cargo space (423 liter). Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats for driver and front passenger are designed to enhance comfort and reduce fatigue for a long journey.

“The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER was designed with our customers in mind. The e-POWER system, One-Pedal operation, and other features were carefully selected to fulfill the need of an EV driving sensation in Indonesia,” explained Isao Sekiguchi. “Revealing this truly unique car on a rooftop under the Jakarta skyline is our way of offering something different to our customers, in line with our daring DNA.”

SOURCE: Nissan