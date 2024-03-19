Innovations for the manufacturing industry: these are the winners of the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award 2024 with Roland Berger

The winners of the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award (MIMA) 2024 have been announced and will be presented on the website www.MIMAwinners2024.com from today

The winners of the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award (MIMA) 2024 have been announced and will be presented on the website www.MIMAwinners2024.com from today. This is the fifth time that Microsoft Germany and the strategy consultancy Roland Berger have awarded their coveted prize to pioneering solutions for the manufacturing industry. The winners were selected by a high-ranking jury of experts from industry, science and consulting.

Under the motto “Accelerate, Innovate, Empower.”, industrial companies from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) were invited to submit pioneering digital solutions for the manufacturing, process, construction and automotive industries for the competition. From the applications, 15 finalists were selected to present their projects at a pitch day for the MIMA. After extensive evaluations and discussions, the jury selected the six best projects that are not only innovative, but also have the potential to drive digital change throughout the industry.

“The future of manufacturing will be determined by innovation and new forms of collaboration, and the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award honors the best solutions for this,” says Nico Hartmann, Manufacturing Industry Lead at Microsoft Germany. “This year’s winners impressively demonstrate how to find new ways to achieve greater efficiency, better quality and more sustainability. The MIMA recognizes this commitment and encourages further steps in the digitalization of the manufacturing industry.”

“Congratulations to all participants for their impressive achievements! “, says Jochen Gleisberg, Partner at Roland Berger and member of the expert jury. “Once again this year, we were able to see how creative and innovative companies in the manufacturing industry are. Their perseverance and commitment to excellence are inspiring and show the strong spirit of innovation that exists in the industry.”

A comprehensive compilation of all award winners and finalists can be found here: The winners of the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award 2024 | Roland Berger

SOURCE: Roland Berger