Innovation in Bavaria: BMW Group relies on local partners at the Plant Irlbach-Strasskirchen

German state-of-the-art technology creates conditions for battery production in Lower Bavaria

The production facilities are moving into the largely completed new BMW Group assembly plant for high-voltage batteries. A major milestone just over a year after construction began in April 2024. The BMW Group is relying on expertise from Germany: All construction companies and more than three quarters of plant manufacturers come from Germany and in particular from Bavaria. During a visit, Bavarian Prime Minister Dr. Markus Söder, together with the board members of BMW AG Ilka Horstmeier and Milan Nedeljković, saw for himself the progress of the innovation project in the Straubing-Bogen district. Markus Söder: “Bavaria is a car country! BMW is building a giga-factory for high-tech batteries in Irlbach and Straßkirchen in Lower Bavaria. This is where the electromobility of the future is being created. The entire rural region will benefit from this. High technology and the future fit perfectly with Bavaria: the automobile is our most important industry, and BMW is a global brand ambassador for the Free State. When BMW thrives, Bavaria thrives. We believe in the automobile and our companies.”

In future, high-voltage batteries for the Neue Klasse will be manufactured at the BMW Group Plant Irlbach-Strasskirchen. Dr. Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board Management of BMW AG, Production, explained: “The Neue Klasse is full of innovations, and this is also reflected in manufacturing technologies. In future, German vehicle plants will be supplied with sixth-generation high-voltage batteries from this location.” The BMW Group has made a conscious decision to invest in Bavaria. Nedeljković continues: “This work proves that high-tech has a future in Germany.” A prerequisite for technological progress is close cooperation between research, industry and politics.

Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board Management of BMW AG responsible for People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director: “Our new Plant Irlbach-Strasskirchen is an example of how successful industrial settlements are possible in Germany. A prove-point is our successful collaboration with our partners. This was possible in close cooperation with the Bavarian state government, committed local politicians, local authorities and local people. And this in “Bavarian Speed” — faster than any other construction project in Germany in recent years. With this new plant, we are securing thousands of jobs in Bavaria in times of rapidly growing electric mobility and are shaping the future of individual mobility.”

State-of-the-art technology from Germany

In the coming months, BMW Group employees will assemble and set up the production facilities together with partner companies. More than three quarters of production system installers come from Germany, and every third company out of over 30 partners comes from Bavaria. The BMW Group is thus relying on German state-of-the-art technology when selecting its installers and is also following the local for local approach in the area of production technology.

The first high-voltage batteries are to be produced for testing purposes by the end of this year. Series production at the new location is planned to start at the end of 2026.

Local expertise in construction and commissioning

Construction of the high-voltage battery assembly plant is going according to plan. The BMW Group relies on local expertise: All directly contracted construction companies come from Germany, two thirds from Bavaria and every third contracted company comes from within 100 kilometers of the new plant. At the same time, the BMW Group is thus providing an important impetus to the domestic economy.

At the end of June 2024, the first of 1,066 pillars was installed in the central production building. Twelve months later, technical building equipment has progressed so far that the installation of production systems is now being started.

Qualification campaign secures jobs in transformation

1,600 jobs will be created at the new plant. Through internal selection and application processes, the BMW Group is currently recruiting interested parties to operate the Plant Irlbach-Straßkirchen. Many future employees have experience in battery manufacturing. At the competence center for e-mobility in Dingolfing, just 40 kilometers away, they now produce the fifth generation of high-voltage batteries. But employees from other production areas are also applying internally for the new location.

Numerous programs have been launched to retrain and further qualify employees. The teams are characterized by a willingness to learn and change. In addition, in September 2025, for the second year in a row, 50 young people will start their apprenticeship in Dingolfing and Regensburg, who will work at the Irlbach-Strasskirchen location in the future.

The demanding, promising jobs at the new — for many nearby — location add value to the rural region and provide a powerful economic impetus.

Further information about the new location in Irlbach and Strasskirchen can be found on the project website — at www.bmwgroup-werke.com/irlbach-strasskirchen. The next opening date for the information container on the construction site is on June 28 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

SOURCE: BMW Group